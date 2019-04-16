TAYLORSVILLE, Utah – A Spring Creek High School record that has been set in stone for nearly two decades fell Saturday during the Taylorsville Invite.
Not once, but twice.
The former SCHS record in the 200 meters of 26.27 seconds – set by Chelsea Wilson back in 2001 – was eclipsed by both senior Jessica Dorohov and freshman Payge Walz.
Dorohov won the 200-meter dash and claimed the new precedent with a time of 25.87 seconds, Walz finishing third and clocking in at 26.03 seconds.
Junior Libby Murphy finished 12th in the race with a time of 27.97 but was more than two seconds off the pace of Dorohov’s record-setting performance.
The girls’ efforts aided a first-place finish for the Lady Spartans in the team standings – Spring Creek scoring 96 points – fending off second-place Rock Springs’ (Wyoming) total of 92 by four points.
The record-setting duo also sprinted extremely well in the 100-meter dash, Walz taking second in 13.04 and edging Dorohov’s 13.05 by the slimmest margin possible, the freshman finishing second by an eyelash and Dorohov crossing third.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Walz ran to victory – winning the event with a time of 15.93 seconds – sophomore Lydia Binger rounding out the top-10 in 18.38.
The girls swapped the top spot in the 300 hurdles, the elder prevailing in a nip-tuck battle – Binger winning the race with a time of 47.95 seconds and Walz’s personal record of 47.97 nearly pulling off a sweep of the hurdle events.
From sprinting events to distance competitions, senior Rylie Lusk did her part and performed brilliantly in the one-mile and two-mile runs.
She won the 1600 meters with a time of 5:20.78 – the Lady Spartans placing three girls in the top-10 – sophomore Grace Florence finishing seventh with a personal-record time of 5:38.88 and senior Mikkala Perchetti also setgting a PR of 5:43.6 for 10th.
In the 3200 meters, Lusk took second place with a time of 11:53.11 – sophomore sister Kendra Lusk closing out the top-five in 12:31.93.
Spring Creek’s girls experienced a wide range of success in the middle-distance events.
In the 800 meters, four Lady Spartans finished in the top-15 – another just narrowly missing out.
Lusk led the way with a sixth-place time of 2:26.9 for a personal record in the half-mile.
Florence crossed in 2:33.3 for ninth, and junior Kattalin Lopategui rounded out the top-10 in 2:34.53 for a PR.
Perchetti closed the top-15 with a PR of her own in 2:37.60, edging out the personal-record 2:38.64 set by sophomore Emma Campbell.
In the grueling 400 meters, sophomore Emma Little placed eighth and set a PR of 1:03.4.
Lopategui crossed 11th in a personal-record 1:04.56, followed in 12th by a 1:05.55 from senior Lindsey Morrill – junior Angelica Cortez nearly cracking into to the top-15 with a time of 1:06.45 for 16th place.
Sophomore Chelsea Ackerman set a personal record for ninth place in the high jump, clearing the bar at 4-feet-4-inches.
In the shot put, senior Lexie Thornal rounded out the top-10 with a 29-feet-5-inch heave – senior teammate Courtney Tournahu throwing to 13th with a distance of 28-feet-2-inches.
Tournahu capped the top-15 in her other throwing event, sailing the disc 73-feet-1-inch.
Relays
The Lady Spartans took fourth place in each of their relays, posting a time of 52.94 seconds in the 4x100-meter relay and crossing with a collective 4:25.75 in the 4x400.
Boys
The Spartans finished just outside the top-10 in the team standings, taking 11th place with 17 points.
Spring Creek’s charge was led by senior distance runner George Skivington, who closed out the top-five in the two-mile and ranked seventh in the one-mile race.
Skivington nearly tallied a sub-10 run in the 3200 meters – crossing in 10:00.38 – notching a time of 4:43.69 in the 1600 meters.
Sophomore Secody Charley placed 13th in the 3200 with a time of 11:01.33.
In the discus, junior Hunter Hood uncorked a 128-foot-6-inch effort for sixth place.
The Spartans placed two runners in the top-10 and three in the top-15 of the 800 meters, paced by senior Garett Whimple’s time of 2:07.85 for eighth place.
Senior Noah Mahlke rounded out the top-10 with a time of 2:08.26, and Skivington took 12th place with a half-mile time of 2:08.9 for a personal record.
Back to the throwing events, senior Cameron Grant launched a personal-record effort of 37-feet-2-inches for ninth place in the shot put – junior teammate Ren Pacini finishing 14th with a distance of 34-feet-9-inches.
Junior Reed Westwood raced to a top-10 finish in the 200 meters, clocking in at 23.57 seconds for ninth place.
Senior Chris DeAngelo’s personal record of 23.8 seconds finished just outside the top-10 in 11th.
After a lap, junior Ethan Lulay’s personal-best time of 53.12 seconds capped the top-10 in the 400 meters.
In the 110-meter hurdles, senior Jacob Fisher rounded out the top-10 with a time of 18.61 seconds.
He closed the top-15 in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.15 seconds, narrowly edging junior Dallin Fisher’s personal-record 47.23.
DeAngelo finished off the top-15 in the 100 meters, setting another personal record in his sprinting events with a time of 11.88 seconds.
Relays
Spring Creek placed fourth in the 4x100 relay with a time of 44.89 seconds, ranking seventh in the 4x400 and crossing the line in 3:49.76.
Up Next
Spring Creek’s elite athletes will compete at 8:30 a.m. Saturday during the Carson Invitational, at Carson High School, the junior varsity team taking part in the Eureka Invitational at 10 a.m. Friday, at Grant Crutchley Field.
