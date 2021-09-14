Douglas wins 3rd straight — Truckee moves to 2nd, Truckee 3rd, Elko 4th

For the Lady Spartans, sophomore Hazel Zastrow closed her round with a 121 — senior Elexia Mauer closing out the roster with a score of 123.

“It was pretty warm. The breeze was off and on, but when it stopped blowing and the air was still — it got hot,” said Spring Creek head coach Kage Walker. “Andalynn (Moore) has been battling a wrist injury and has worn a brace on it for quite a while. We didn’t have enough girls to take with contact tracing and them not being able to practice. It has been a tough week.”

Senior Myla Negrete rounded off Elko’s roster with a non-qualifying 124.

I’m pretty pleased with how the girls played, given that it is the first time of playing a tricky Fallon course for most of them,” Sarbacker said.

Up Next

Coming off consecutive weeks with back-to-back tournaments, the Division 3A North golfers will get some time to both rest and work on their games.

Dayton’s tournament — the fifth event of the season — will take place Monday, Sept. 27, at Empire Ranch, in Carson City, followed by Truckee’s tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.