Douglas wins 3rd straight — Truckee moves to 2nd, Truckee 3rd, Elko 4th

FALLON — After taking second in the Division 3A North girls golf opener, the Lady Tigers of Douglas have rolled off three straight wins.
The most recent victory took place Tuesday, in Fallon, Douglas matching its season low with a collective card of 382.
Truckee — which had opened the year with a fourth and back-to-back thirds — moved up to second place and shot its season-best round of 391.
Lowry, the winner of the season opener and consecutive runner-up, dropped to third place and posted a team total of 398.
Elko ranked fourth for the third-straight tournament after opening the year with a third, notching a team score of 433 on Tuesday.
Fernley jumped to fifth with a 474, and Dayton closed out the team scores with a sixth-place 583.
Spring Creek only had three girls finish the round, four scores needed for a qualifying team total.
Individually, Truckee senior Ryan Flynn once again crushed the ball — and the field — blistering a 16-stroke victory with a round of 71.
Douglas sophomore Abby Miller shot her best round of the young season and took second place with a score of 87, and Lowry senior Bailey Hayes gained her first medal of the year with a third-place 93.
Elko senior Julianna Lozano-Jimenez posted a career-low score, finishing fourth with a 94.
“I’m proud of Julianna, who had 29 putts,” said Elko head coach Jeff Sarbacker. “She had nine one-putts and one three-putt.”
Lowry freshman Katie Cassinelli and Douglas junior Mackenzie Willis split fifth and sixth matching cards of 95.
Douglas’ Giana Zinke carded a sub-100 round of 99 for seventh place, and both Lowry freshman Piper Nichols and North Valleys senior Kayli Reilley hit the century mark on the nose for an eighth and ninth-place split.
The Lady Tigers essentially sealed their third straight victory by rounding out the top-10 with matching marks of 101 from Madison Frisby and Abiggail Detsch.
Locally, Spring Creek senior Holland Miller paced her team with a score of 108.
Behind Lozano-Jimenez, junior Madison Stewart-Preston carded Elko’s second-best score and went to the clubhouse with a 110.
Junior Gabriella Peracchi gave the Lady Indians their third-lowest score with a 114, and sophomore Katharine Winer matched her personal best — closing out Elko’s scoring with a 115.
In a non-qualifying score, Elko junior Megan Dwyer also set her career low with a round of 119.
For the Lady Spartans, sophomore Hazel Zastrow closed her round with a 121 — senior Elexia Mauer closing out the roster with a score of 123.
“It was pretty warm. The breeze was off and on, but when it stopped blowing and the air was still — it got hot,” said Spring Creek head coach Kage Walker. “Andalynn (Moore) has been battling a wrist injury and has worn a brace on it for quite a while. We didn’t have enough girls to take with contact tracing and them not being able to practice. It has been a tough week.”
Senior Myla Negrete rounded off Elko’s roster with a non-qualifying 124.
I’m pretty pleased with how the girls played, given that it is the first time of playing a tricky Fallon course for most of them,” Sarbacker said.
Up Next
Coming off consecutive weeks with back-to-back tournaments, the Division 3A North golfers will get some time to both rest and work on their games.
Dayton’s tournament — the fifth event of the season — will take place Monday, Sept. 27, at Empire Ranch, in Carson City, followed by Truckee’s tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 28.