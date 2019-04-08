FALLON – To find the last time the Elko softball team beat Fallon, one would have to dig back more than a decade.
Fallon’s dominance over Elko spanned 11-plus years and included 25-consecutive wins against the Lady Indians, 13 of the games settled by more than a 10-run margin.
That is, until Saturday – when the Lady Indians ensured No. 26 in a row would not happen for the Lady Greenwave.
Prior to Elko’s 13-9 victory in the series finale, the Lady Indians had not defeated Fallon since March 22, 2008, winning the first game of a doubleheader by a score of 6-5 before losing 18-4 in the second half of the twin bill – thus starting the Lady Wave’s streak.
In Friday’s series opener, the Lady Indians threatened to take down the defending state champions – opening a 5-0 lead – ultimately falling 11-8 after three home runs by the Lady Greenwave, two coming in the bottom of the sixth inning.
On Saturday, Elko finished the job.
The Lady Indians were the team that rallied, scoring six runs in the fifth inning and hanging on for a 13-9 victory and a series split.
After seeing Fallon do damage with yard jobs in Friday’s opener, the Lady Indians went deep twice on Saturday – opening the game with a three-run bomb.
In the top of the first inning, senior Kaitlyn Rizo blasted a three-run crank to left field – driving in herself, senior Lauryn Guenin and sophomore Lexi Schweer for a 3-0 lead.
Fallon answered in the bottom half.
Juniors Aspen Mori and Ashley Agaman led off with back-to-back singles, Mori scoring the Lady Greenwave’s first run on an RBI double to right field by senior Lorynn Fagg.
Consecutive extra base knocks tied the game as Agaman and Fagg were driven in by a double to left field by sophomore Savana Manha.
A two-out error behind the plate gave Fallon a 4-3 lead, Manha rolling home on the play.
In the bottom of the second, Agaman scored on a wild pitch – opening a 5-3 advantage.
Elko’s deficit reached double at 6-3 in the bottom of the third, senior Shelbi Schultz scoring on an RBI groundout by Agaman.
The Lady Indians began their comeback in the top of the fourth.
Junior Breanna Whitted led off and reached base with an error at first, advancing to second when freshman Jersey Tsosie was hit by a pitch.
Following consecutive strikeouts by Agaman, Schweer made a timely, two-out hit – sending a hard groundball up the middle for a two-RBI single – driving in junior runner Dariahn Primeaux and Tsosie.
With a 6-5 lead, the Lady Wave added a run in the bottom half – going up 7-5 on an RBI base knock by junior Makenzee Moretto that scored sophomore Shaylee Fagg.
Elko fought back into the game and blew it open in the top of the fifth.
Sophomore Emery Lesbo and junior Madi Murray led off with back-to-back base knocks, Lesbo scoring on the Lady Indians’ third straight hit – senior Jacqueline Pete pulling Elko to within a run with a an RBI single in the air to center field.
A walk to Whitted loaded the bases, and Tsosie gave Elko a one-run lead with a two-run double – her opposite-way rip to right field driving in Murray and Pete.
On top 8-7, Guenin increased the lead to two runs – scoring Whitted with a hard grounder through the left side.
Tsosie scored from third as Schweer laid down a perfectly-placed bunt – Schweer safely reaching first on the play.
The final run of the frame came on a sacrifice fly by Rizo to left field, Guenin scoring from third after tagging up.
With a six-run burst, the Lady Indians grabbed a four-run lead at 11-7.
Fallon led off the bottom half and drew back-to-back walks, Elko then tallying consecutive outs.
The Lady Wave gained back a run with a two-out, line-drive single up the middle by Shaylee Fagg, Agaman crossing the plate and making the score 11-8.
In the bottom of the sixth, Fallon inched closer.
Moretto scored on a pop fly to left field from Agaman, making the score 11-9.
Elko opened a little breathing room in the top of the seventh with a mighty hack.
After recording two outs in two batters, Rizo drew a walk.
Lesbo stepped in the box and sent a high-arching jack to centerfield, her two-run homer scoring Rizo and herself for a 13-9 advantage.
There would be no comeback.
Sophomore pitcher Rylee Ferguson fielded a grounder for the first out of the inning.
Despite a one-out walk to Shaylee Fagg – who advanced to second base on a wild pitch – Elko slammed the door with a double play.
Pete snagged a line drive at short, finishing the unassisted double play with a tag at second base.
The Lady Indians improved to 8-2 in the Division 3A North with a 13-9 victory over Fallon, dropping the Lady Greenwave to an even 3-3 in league play.
Rizo led all players with four RBIs, three coming on her lone hit (1-for-2) – a three-run homer – her first deep shot of the season.
She also tied for the team high with two runs scored.
Schweer batted 2-for-4 with three RBIs and scored a run, and Lesbo was perfect at the plate – going 4-for-4 with her second homer of the year – driving in two runs and scoring two of her own.
Tsosie also drove in a pair runs and scored two, finishing 2-for-3 with a double.
Pete went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, scoring once.
Guenin scored twice and drove in a run, going 1-for-5 at the dish, Murray also finishing 1-for-5 with a run scored.
In the circle, Ferguson picked up the win in relief – allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits with two strikeouts and three walks over five innings.
Whitted went two innings in the start, giving up five runs (four earned) on seven hits with three strikeouts and two free passes in two innings.
ELKO – 300 260 2 – (13)(13)3
FALLON – 411 111 0 – 9(14)2
Up Next
The Lady Indians will be home for their next series, hosting North Valleys (3-4 in league) at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Friday in a doubleheader at Newton Field.
Elko’s drawing for a 2019 Honda Ruckus scooter, donated by Kidwell & Gallagher, LDT, will take place after the first contest of the twin bill.
