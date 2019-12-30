Dumas, Klekas lift Indians past Braves

DRAPER, Utah — Great programs and great players aren’t always great, but they’re often great when they need to be.
The two players that have packed the Elko boys basketball team the majority of the season came up huge Monday night.
After falling for the first time of the season in their second game of the Soaring Eagle Holiday Classic by a final score of 61-49 on Saturday versus Bear River (Utah), the Indians rode the backs of sophomores Dawson Dumas and Michael Klekas in a 45-44, come-from-behind win over Star Valley (Wyoming) — Dumas finishing with a career high for points and Klekas sinking a pair of free throws with 13 ticks on the clock.
Klekas opened the scoring with a kiss off the glass, followed by a deuce from sophomore Isaiah Dahl.
Elko’s lead went to 6-0 with a follow-up bucket by Klekas, but the Indians went into an offensive drought and the defense got shredded late in the quarter.
After going scoreless for nearly six minutes, the Braves found the board with a free throw by senior Hazen Erickson.
From a miss on his second shot at the stripe, Star Valley grabbed the rebound — the possession ending with a three from senior Mason Erickson.
Mason Erickson lined up and buried his second triple on the next trip, giving the Braves a 7-6 lead.
Senior RJ Cazier also found the range from deep — opening a 10-6 advantage — Elko senior EJ Alvarez answering with a long bomb of his own.
Closing the period, the Braves maintained the stroke — senior Chase Merrell burying Star Valley’s fourth triple in a matter of two minutes.
The Braves closed the quarter with a 13-3 run for a 13-9 lead.
Opening the second, Merrell drained a pull-up jumper for a six-point cushion, which was cut in half by a deep three by Dumas.
Junior Kolter Merritt found inside positioning and scored from close range, and the Indians missed a pair of free throws.
Senior James Erickson knocked down a jumper, as did Hazen Erickson, giving the Braves a 21-12 lead.
A pair of free throws by Merrell opened the largest advantage of the ballgame at 11 with the score at 23-12.
Closing the half, the Indians made a mini run.
Dumas dropped a baseline jumper, and senior Max Shurtz banked a shot off the window.
At the half, the Indians found themselves in an uphill climb and trailing 23-16.
Dumas went to the line and buried both shots to open the third quarter, but Merrell answered with a deuce for the Braves.
From the left wing, Dumas hammered his second triple of the contest — Merrell trading shots with a long two.
Dumas continued the give-and-take with a scoop shot in the lane, but Hazen Erickson nailed a three for Star Valley.
With just four points in the first half, Klekas began his second-half onslaught.
He followed a missed layup for a put-back, but Hazen Erickson calmly smoked his second three of the period for a 33-25 lead.
Back to the middle, Klekas scored from an inbound pass and hit a free throw — following with a spin move for a deuce on the block and slicing the deficit to three at 33-30.
Mason Erickson lofted a high-arching runner that found inside the of the tin, but Klekas scored his ninth point of the third quarter and brought the score to 35-32 as the game progressed to the fourth.
Klekas began the final frame as he left off in the third — hot — draining a long two and pulling Elko to within one.
Dumas made an aggressive drive and finished through a foul — sinking the free throw — pushing the Indians to the front at 37-35.
The lead was short-lived as Merritt tallied his second bucket and knotted the score at 37-all.
A runner by junior Jake Zeller came at a good time, his first field goal opening a 39-37 advantage.
The Facebook Live audio feed went down, but the Braves went on a 7-4 run and opened a 44-43 lead — Star Valley gaining a deuce from Merrell, a pair of free throws by James Erickson and a huge three by junior Brant Nelson.
During the stretch, Dumas gave the Indians four clutch freebies.
With 13 seconds remaining, Klekas was fouled and stepped the line while standing in a 44-43 hole.
He gave Elko a 7-for-7 period at the line with two game-winning free throws.
The defense staved off a potential score, and Elko bounced back from a loss with a come-from-behind, 45-44 victory.
Dumas led all scorers with a career-high 19 points and two triples — scoring 14 in the second half — Klekas booking 13 of his 17 points after the break.
Merrell led the Braves with 13 points, Hazen Erickson following with nine and Mason Erickson adding eight — both Ericksons hitting a pair of 3s.
Star Valley’s roster was capped by four points apiece from James Erickson and Merritt and three points each by Nelson and Cazier.
Elko’s offense was finished by a three by Alvarez and two points apiece for Dahl, Shurtz and Zeller.
ELKO — 9 — 7 — 16 — 13 — 45 Total
STAR VALLEY — 13 — 10 — 12 — 9 — 44 Total
The Indians (9-1 overall, 4-0 in league) will close the Soaring Eagle Holiday Classic at 9 a.m. MST on Tuesday versus Grace (Idaho), at Juan Diego Catholic High School, in Draper, Utah.