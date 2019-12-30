Dumas, Klekas lift Indians past Braves

At the half, the Indians found themselves in an uphill climb and trailing 23-16.

Dumas went to the line and buried both shots to open the third quarter, but Merrell answered with a deuce for the Braves.

From the left wing, Dumas hammered his second triple of the contest — Merrell trading shots with a long two.

Dumas continued the give-and-take with a scoop shot in the lane, but Hazen Erickson nailed a three for Star Valley.

With just four points in the first half, Klekas began his second-half onslaught.

He followed a missed layup for a put-back, but Hazen Erickson calmly smoked his second three of the period for a 33-25 lead.

Back to the middle, Klekas scored from an inbound pass and hit a free throw — following with a spin move for a deuce on the block and slicing the deficit to three at 33-30.

Mason Erickson lofted a high-arching runner that found inside the of the tin, but Klekas scored his ninth point of the third quarter and brought the score to 35-32 as the game progressed to the fourth.

Klekas began the final frame as he left off in the third — hot — draining a long two and pulling Elko to within one.