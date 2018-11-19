WELLS – Fittingly, the best players on the best teams in the league shared MVP honors.
Wells junior Aubrey Durant and Eureka senior Alia Minoletti were announced the Co-MVPs of the Division 1A Northern-East.
Minoletti led the Lady Vandals to an unbeaten record in league play, Eureka advancing to the championship of the East-West regional tournament before losing a five-set thriller to Virginia City.
Eureka lost in the semifinal round in three sets to eventual state champion Pahranagat Valley, which took down Virginia City 3-1 in the 1A state final.
For the season, Minoletti – an outside hitter – finished with a league-best 194 kills in conference play with a 36-percent kill rate. She served 59 aces and only committed 11 errors on 296 receptions, closing the year with 271 digs.
Playing at setter, Durant showed the ability to impact the game in several areas – improving her versatility for the Lady Leopards – leading Wells to a No. 2 seed for the regional tournament.
Durant dished a team-high 172 assists, but she also became more of an offensive weapon – driving 125 kills.
She served the ball with great success, putting 90 percent of her balls into play and finishing with 55 aces.
Defensively, she made 130 digs and closed the year with 16 blocks, seven going down directly for kills.
1st-Team All-League
The top-three teams in the Northern-East each placed two players on the 1st-Team All-League selections.
Eureka senior middle blocker Mikala Talbot and senior setter Shauna Brown each played their ways to 1st-Team All-League nods – joined by Wells middle blocker Betty Aboite and senior middle hitter Sandra Casas – Owyhee senior middle blocker Macee McKinney and senior outside hitter Destiny Max also finishing with 1st-Team honors.
Talbot finished the season with 128 kills (35-percent kill rate), 53 aces, 31 blocks and 99 digs.
Brown led the league in assists by a wide margin, dishing 460 dimes.
She served the ball incredibly, firing off 86 aces.
On defense, she made 164 digs.
For the Lady Leopards, Aboite was a shot-blocking machine.
She led the conference with 55 swats – 37 of which went for kills – closing the season with 143 putaways.
She served 24 aces and made 75 digs.
Casas also presented Wells with the ability to block and hit, stuffing 31 shots (seven for kills) and driving 106 putaways.
Offensively, she scored points 43 times from aces and made 116 digs on the defensive side of the ball.
McKinney topped Owyhee’s roster with 89 kills and 47 blocks – adding 40 digs – and she served the ball at a 90-percent clip.
Max put away 30 shots for the Lady Braves and served at an 84-percent rate, making 166 serve-receive passes and 55 digs defensively.
2nd-Team All-League
Two Lady Leopards closed the season with 2nd-Team All-League selections, joined by one player each from Eureka, Owyhee, Jackpot and Carlin.
Wells junior outside hitter Jackie Berumen doubled as a defense-to-offense threat for the Lady Leopards.
She made 257 digs and effectively passed 552 times to the setter in 679 chances.
Offensively, she closed the season with 67 kills but she really made her mark with her serves.
In 223 tries, Berumen placed 216 serves into play – 26 going for aces – serving at a 97-percent rate with just seven errors.
She was joined by a defensive force on the 2nd-Team All-League list by junior teammate Mariona Boloa, a foreign-exchange student, who become Wells’ libero.
In 777 passes, Boloa placed 681 to the setter for an 88-percent success rate.
Incredibly, she was 95-percent successful at digging up opponents’ shots – making a ridiculous 483 digs for the season.
Eureka senior Savanna Sanders also played effective defense and created offense as well for the Lady Vandals.
She made 248 receptions and 241 digs, putting away 45 kills and serving 33 aces.
Owyhee senior Marilyn Harney made 124 serve-receive passes and 35 digs, served the ball at a 90-percent clip and ripped 20 kills.
Jackpot senior Jayda Eboli and Carlin sophomore Akilah Leach each closed the year with 2nd-Team All-League selections.
Eboli led the Lady Jaguars to the postseason as the No. 4 seed from the Northern-East, Jackpot’s two victories over Carlin serving as the difference-making contests to the playoffs.
Neither Jackpot nor Carlin provided stats.
Honorable mentions
Eureka and Carlin each had two players who received consideration for the league awards, while Wells, Owyhee and Jackpot placed one athlete apiece named as honorable mentions of the 1A Northern-East.
Sophomore middle hitter Carlie Wells provided Eureka with 103 kills, 127 digs, 114 receptions and 18 blocks.
Junior teammate Josie Hoekenga approached triple-digit putaways with 99 kills, made 79 digs, served 32 aces and blocked 19 shots.
Carlin senior Shania Lenoir and junior Lachelle Doxey were named honorable mentions for the league awards, stats unavailable for each player.
Wells sophomore Megan Morgan made notable contributions for the Lady Leopards as a setter.
She successfully set 608 of 639 balls to hitters for a 95-percent rate, finishing with 136 assists.
Morgan was extremely efficient with her serves – missing just five in 155 chances for a 97-percent accuracy – dropping in five aces.
Defensively, she finished with 87 digs.
Owyhee has a setter to groom and build around, freshman Mackenzie Cady providing coach Andrea Astarloa with three more years of eligibility.
Cady closed her first season of high school volleyball at the varsity level with 146 assists.
The list of honorable mentions was rounded out by Jackpot senior Briana Leon, for whom stats were not reported.
Congratulations to Eureka’s Alia Minoletti for leading the Lady Vandals to the state tournament and Wells’ Aubrey Durant for a fantastic season with another year on the horizon – the two deservedly splitting League MVP honors – Cody Kulinsky for guiding the Lady Leopards to the No. 2 seed of the regional tournament and her Coach of the Year honor and to all players who earned all-league recognition for the 2018 volleyball season.
