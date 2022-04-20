Eden tearing up hitters for Vermilion Community College

ELY, Minnesota — Yes, there is an Ely, Nevada.

But, Elko High School Class of 2021 graduate Dillon Eden had to move a long way to Ely, Minnesota, to continue to his baseball career.

Eden, even after graduating, came into contact with Vermilion Community College through the NCSA (Next College Student Athlete) recruiting service online — posting a couple clips of him throwing in a cage.

“It was pretty late, but it only took about a week,” Eden said. “They contacted me in July and I was at their campus a month later. I didn’t make a visit. The first time I stepped on the campus was when I moved there to go to school.”

He actually loves the weather, saying that it got him out of his comfort zone and that “it’s greener and there are more trees.”

Originally, Vermilion looked at him to play in the outfield and at second base.

However, he has also helped the Ironmen tremendously in their pitching rotation.

“Dillon has been a tremendous addition to our team. He had some good pitching numbers in high school that piqued my interest and he's been even better than I expected,” said Vermilion head coach Tom Coombe. “He has good velocity and is very fluid on the mound and can make guys miss. He also is mentally strong — nothing seems to fluster him or get under his skin. He just goes out and pitches.”

In fact, Eden was named the North Division of the Minnesota College Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week from March 21 through May 27.

For the year, he has thrown 20-1/3 innings and tallied a 1-2 record in five appearances — allowing 21 runs (13 earned) on 24 hits with 25 strikeouts versus eight walks — posting a 5.75 ERA.

Eden has one save as well and notched a complete game.

His 11.09 Ks per nine innings rank No. 1 on the roster, punching out a season-high 10 hitters in a 7-5 win over Minnesota State on March 27 — allowing just one hit and three-unearned runs with three free passes across 4-1/3.

At the plate, he has hit .316 with a team-best .519 on-base percentage — scoring nine runs and driving in four with six hits and six walks in 19 at-bats.

“Dillon is very versatile. He has started some games in the outfield for us and he's very capable of playing second base,” Coombe said. “I love his attitude. You can look at him and not know whether he's 0-for-3 or 3-for-3, and that's the kind of approach you need in baseball to be successful.”

Eden has also stolen a base.

With his glove, he has fielded the ball at 1.000 in 11 total chances — posting nine putouts and two assists.

For goals, Eden wants to get his ERA below 5.00 and plans to transfer to Treasure Valley Community College (Ontario, Oregon) — where former Elko teammate Lincoln Ratliff is using his redshirt year — wanting to play “closer to home.”

Academically, Eden is currently focused on his basics in liberal arts.

Currently, the Ironmen are 8-8 overall — 18 games remaining on the Vermilion schedule prior to potential playoff contests.

High School Career

Eden only played one year of varsity ball for the Indians as a senior.

He led the Indians with three wins (3-1) and notched a 4.20 ERA, throwing a team-high 21-2/3 innings and allowing 21 runs — 13 earned — on 20 hits with a roster-best 23 strikeouts against eight walks.

At the dish, he batted .268 and tied for the team high with two triples and added a double — scoring 11 runs and driving in 10 — and stole three bases.

