EHS to honor Hall of Fame inductees

At halftime of Friday's football game between the Elko Indians and the Truckee Wolverines, which starts at 7 p.m., Elko High School will honor its 10 Hall of Fame inductees for the 2022 year.

LYNETTE DAVIS

Lynette began her career at Elko High School in the fall of 1979, taking on the roles of assistant volleyball coach and head girls track coach. After her first year at Elko High School, Lynette assumed the position of head girls’ basketball coach. In 1985 Lynette gave up the track program to become the first head coach of the newly formed girls’ softball program. Lynette continued coaching softball and basketball until 1996 when she retired from softball to focus on basketball.

Lynette led the Elko basketball teams to 7 state titles, 6 state runners-up, and several league and regional titles. Lynette captured 3 consecutive 2A State titles (1982-1984) had a 57-game winning streak, which was the third highest in the state and is still in the top 5.

In Lynette’s time as track coach, she won 5 state runners-up titles and had numerous individual champions and record holders. Lynette’s softball teams consistently competed as one of the top teams in the league, in 1989 were state runners-up.

Lynette has been awarded the Coach of the Year in both the 2A and 3A divisions a total of 7 times and was honored by the NIAA as one of only 3 female coaches with 500+ wins in basketball.

In 1990 Lynette received the National High School Coaches Association Coach of the Year, the National High School Coaches Association Region 7 Coach of the Year and was inducted into the Nevada Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame.

In 2003 Lynette made the decision to retire from coaching varsity sports but took over as Elko’s Athletic Director and held that position until she retired in 2020.

In 2008 Lynette was named the NADA Athletic Director of the Year, 2011 Reno Tahoe Winter Games Coalition Hall of Fame inductee, 2014 NIAA Hall of Fame inductee, and in 2022 received Nevada State Award of Merit.

ALICE DIGENAN

Alice graduated from Elko High School in 1984. She was a member of the volleyball, basketball, and track teams. As a player she was a 3-time State Champion in Basketball, League Co-MVP in basketball, a State Champion in discus, and a Triple E recipient. After high school Alice attended University of Nevada Reno where she played 2 years of basketball. She earned the Rotary Scholar Athlete of the Year in 1985 and was the only repeat recipient of the Art Broten Outstanding PE Major Award.

Alice started out teaching and coaching at Wells High School where she spent 3 years. She was the Head volleyball, basketball, and track coach. She them moved to Elko High School where she spent 30 years as a PE teacher. Alice was an assistant track coach for 4 years and was the assistant varsity and Jv/Frosh basketball coach for 21 years. In her time at Elko High School, she really supported all sports, focusing on player development, injuries and training programs, summer programs and fundraising, and bus driving.

MIKE DONNELLEY

Mike was born in Boise Idaho where his father was a teacher and a coach, his family later moved to Twin Falls Idaho. He graduated from Twin Falls High School and participated in football, basketball, and golf. He was selected to the All-State Golf team in 1977 and 1978. Mike went on to attend the University of Idaho where he was a member of the rodeo team and graduated in 1984 with a BA in business.

Mike’s father started Donnelley Sports in 1975, Mike joined the business in 1986 and became a partner in 1993. Mike began servicing Elko High School in 1993 and has been building relationships with coaches and administration since. During his 29 years Mike has generously supported all the athletic teams at Elko High School. He has willingly helped in any way he can. Mike feels the value that high school athletics gives to young adults is incalculable.

BONNIE BASANEZ

After a successful hall of fame career as an athlete at Elko High School, Bonnie Basanez became the most successful volleyball coach in Elko High School History. Her development of players and innovating coaching style provided a positive and competitive experience for those who were part of the volleyball program. Under her leadership the Indians were always at or near the top of their league. Bonnie coached division 1 and 2 athletes who excelled beyond high school. Perhaps her greatest legacy is having her two daughters each have successful coaching tenures at EHS.

DAVE MCCABE

Dave graduated from Anaconda Senior High School. He graduated from Northern Montana College in 1983 with an Industrial Arts Major and a Physical Education minor. He worked as a cabinetmaker and taught in Montana for 4 years.

Dave came to Elko High School in 1998 where he spent 31 years as a teacher, coach, and advisor. Dave has spent 24 years coaching at Elko High School. In his time, he has been an assistant boys’ basketball coach, football coach, and baseball coach; He has been the Head girls golf coach, boys golf coach, and girls’ basketball coach. As the girls’ golf coach Dave has won 4 Regional Championships, 2 Regional Runner Ups, 1 State Championship and 2 State Runner Ups. He was selected as the 4A High Desert League Girls Golf Coach of the Year in 2008 and 2009 and the Northern 3A Girls Golf Coach of the Year in 2014.

CODY KRENKA

Cody graduated from Elko High School in 1994. Cody was a member of the 1992 State Runner Up Cross Country Team, captain of the 1993 team, 4-year member of FFA, State Reporter for FFA, and a Triple E recipient. After graduating from Elko High School Cody attended the University of Nevada Reno, and upon graduation spent a year at Wells High School.

Cody began his career at Elko High School in 2000 where he began teaching Social Studies, was the student council advisor, and assisting the cross-country team, a year later he also began as an assistant on the track and field team. In 2007 Cody became the head track and field coach and a year later became the head cross-country coach where he remained for the next 10 years. As the head coach Cody has won 9 State Championships 4 in boys’ cross country, 3 in girls’ cross country, and 2 in girls’ track. He has 7 State-Runner Up titles as well, 3 in boys’ cross-country, and 4 in boys’ track. He has 11 Regional Championships 1 in boys’ cross-country, 4 in boys’ track, 3 in girls’ cross-country, 3 in girls’ track, and has coached several individual state champions.

MICHAEL SHURTZ

Michael graduated from Elko High School in 1986. He was a member of the State Runner up team in 1984 and the State Championship Team in 1985. Upon graduation he attended the University of Nevada Reno graduating in 1990 and then attended Law School at Willamette University in 1997. Michael has been practicing law since.

Michael has generously supported all the athletic teams at Elko High School both financially by being an Elko High School Booster member as well as by attending games and activities. He has been donating his time as a member of the football chain gain for many years. He willingly helps in any way he can.

MARC SUYEMATSU

Marc attended Laramie High School where he played football, basketball, and baseball. He graduated with a BA in education from the University of Wyoming and then earned a masters from Grand Canyon University.

Marc came to Elko High School in 1992 and began his 30 years with the school. In his time at Elko High School, he spent 25 of those years as an English teacher and 5 as an administrator before recently retiring. He was an assistant football coach for 23 years, head baseball coach for 14 years, head boys golf coach for 5 years, head girls golf coach for 2 years, as well as being an assistant to both golf teams after stepping down as a head coach. In 2016 Coach Suyematsu was named the Northern Region 3A Girls Golf Coach of the Year as well as the 3A Girls State Golf Coach of the Year.

GREG WENNER

Greg graduated from Elko High School in 1968 and lettered three years in football and baseball and lettered two years in basketball. His senior year Greg served as co-captain of the football team and was chosen as Outstanding Player and was captain of the basketball team. He was also voted most athletic male of the senior class.

Greg attended the University of Nevada Reno, Weber State College, and Great Basin College and served 6 years in the U.S Army National Guard, Greg also tried out for the Reno Silver Sox.

Doug has been a coach in women’s fast pitch, Little League baseball, Babe Ruth, and boys’ and girls’ basketball. He was the secretary/treasurer for the Elko Men’s Golf Association, served on the Advisory Committee for Sheriff Neil Harris, he spent 16 years as an Administrative Law Judge for the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles and spent 16 and a half years with the Nevada Employment Security Department.

KELLY WINTERMOTE

Kelly attended the University of Wyoming where he walked on to the wrestling team and graduated Dean’s list with a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education with an emphasis in science.

Kelly came to Elko in 1992 where he began teaching Biology, Physical Science, and Chemistry. He also began coaching the Wrestling team until he stepped down in 2017. In his time as Wrestling coach Kelly has coached several wrestlers to individual state championships and was awarded Assistant Wrestling Coach of the Year.

Kelly has been an assistant track coach (2009-2021) and an assistant football coach (1998-2005/2010-present).