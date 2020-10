Eldridge caps season as circuit champion

Not bad for two days, or 10.8 seconds of work.

While the money does not count toward his fourth-place total of $50,084.76 in earnings for the 2020 season — more than half of which came in March at the American — it still gives him some nice spending money and momentum as he prepares to compete at the WNFR from Dec. 3-12, 2020, at Globe Life Stadium — the home of the Texas Rangers — in Arlington, Texas, which is currently hosting the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s directives for COVID-19 — mainly his then-limit on gatherings of no more than 50 people — forced the PRCA to look away from Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas, which has been the home of the National Finals Rodeo since 1985.

According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the loss of the iconic rodeo event will be a $175.8 million hit (2019 figures) to Nevada’s economy.

