Eldridge, Corkill headline local talents at WNFR

ELKO — The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is back, back where it belongs.

After a one-year hiatus due to mandates by Gov. Steve Sisolak, the WNFR takes center stage once again at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas, starting Thursday night and running through Saturday, Dec. 11.

The Super Bowl of Rodeo will be televised nightly on The Cowboy Channel and RFD TV.

As has been the case so many times, the Silver State will be represented by some homegrown cowboys.

Dakota Eldridge

Elko native Dakota Eldridge has qualified for his seventh WNFR in eight years in the steer wrestling — only missing out on 2018 after a season-ending knee injury — now making it three straight times.

Eldridge, a two-time WNFR average winner (2015, 2017), is in position to chase down his first gold buckle.

He enters the week in third place of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings with $81,783 in earnings — just $35,472.48 off the pace of world leader Jacob Talley.

With a total purse of $10.257 million for the 10-day event, plenty of money is up for grabs and no lead is safe.

Eldridge will be aboard a familiar mount for the WNFR, riding traveling partner Clayton Hass’ horse, Benz.

Eldridge has competed on the strip-faced bay in multiple WNFRs, growing accustomed to handle the horse in the back and the amazing speed with which the horse blows across the barrier.

As for the stock, Eldridge actually got break in and throw at least one of the pens prior to the week, in California, and got a practice session in on the other steers this week.

Some of Eldridge’s biggest wins of the season came at the California Circuits Finals Rodeo (Red Bluff, California), the Woodward (Oklahoma) Elks Rodeo, the Douglas County Fair and Rodeo (Castle Rock, Colorado), the Cache County Fair and Rodeo (Logan, Utah) and the Colorado State Fair & Rodeo (Pueblo), the Tri-State Rodeo (Fort Madison, Iowa).

He was the co-champion of both the Mountain Valley Stampede, in Heber City, Utah; and the Red Desert Roundup, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Jade Corkill

Fallon’s Jade Corkill — already a three-time world champion heeler — is in a good spot as he attempts to lay down his fourth world title.

He will once again heel for partner Clay Smith — competing for the third-consecutive season together — as Corkill makes his 12th trip to the WNFR, while Smith, the two-time world champion header (2018, 2019), marks his seventh straight WNFR berth.

Corkill is fourth in the PRCA world heeling standings with $110,570 in winnings for the 2021 season — a little more than $23,000 behind No. 1 Junior Nogueira — Smith currently ranking fourth on the heading side with the same amount of money won and chasing world leader Dustin Egusquiza, who tops the field at $147,515 in earnings.

Like the other timed events, the team ropers got to run the steers through on Tuesday — the stock appearing fairly even and good.

The ropers will have to adjust to Thomas & Mack’s short, narrow arena as compared to last year — when Globe Life Field — the home of the Texas Rangers — provided more room down the pen and a lot more space to the left for headers to spin and pull the animals across the arena.

Watch Live

The nightly broadcasts of the 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo will begin at 5:45 p.m. on The Cowboy Channel — Channel 232 on Dich Network and Channel 603 on DirecTV — and on RFD TV, Channel 231 on Dish and Channel 345 on DirecTV.

The rodeo may also been seen on The Cowboy Channel Plus app.

Cheer on Dakota Eldridge and Jade Corkill as Nevada’s finest take on the finest rodeo hands in the world.

