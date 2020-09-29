Eldridge, Corkill, Holman knock down WNFR berths — Annual Vegas showcase relocated to Arlington, Texas

Eldridge has now qualified for the WNFR in seven out of eight years — the lone absence coming in 2018 when he tore his ACL — making it five straight times (2013-2017) and each of the past two seasons.

He will enter the WNFR in fourth place in the world standings with $50,084.76 in earnings — more than half of which came at one rodeo — thanks in large part to $27,250 at The American, from March 7-8, 2020, at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington.

He has largely ridden the horse “Benz” owned by traveling partner Clayton Hass, who qualified for his fourth WNFR (2014-2016, 2020).

“He’s pretty good. That horse can really run,” Eldridge said.

Eldridge is also brining along a 9-year-old gelding, "Tiger," that was found by his late mother-in-law, Sally Marvel Freeman, who passed away on April 14, 2020.