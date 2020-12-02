Eldridge, Corkill, Holman set for NFR stage — 'Super Bowl' of rodeo starts Thursday in Arlington, Texas

ELKO — Despite a venue and city swap, Nevadans will still be represented at the “Super Bowl” of rodeo.
While the dates have not changed, the location has switched — the goals of the cowboys remaining the same: chasing money, fame and gold buckles.
The 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, taking place from Thursday, Dec. 3, through Saturday, Dec. 12, will now be featured at Globe Life Field — the home of the Texas Rangers — in Arlington, Texas.
The first of 10 performances will kick off at 5 p.m. PST, occurring nightly at the same time on The Cowboy Channel, The PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus app and RFD-TV.
Dakota Eldridge
For Elko steer wrestler Dakota Eldridge — who currently lives in Reedley, California, with his wife Quincy — the coveted WNFR back number will be his seventh.
As he makes the trip to Arlington, he will do so with a new addition to the family — welcoming his first child, Sally Lou Eldridge, born on Sept. 17.
Eldridge has now qualified for the WNFR in seven out of eight years — the lone absence coming in 2018 when he tore his ACL — making it five straight times (2013-2017) and each of the past two seasons.
He will enter the WNFR in fourth place in the world standings with $50,084.76 in earnings — more than half of which came at one rodeo — thanks in large part to $27,250 at The American, from March 7-8, 2020, at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington.
In 2020, he has largely ridden the horse “Benz” owned by traveling partner Clayton Hass, who qualified for his fourth WNFR (2014-2016, 2020).
“He’s pretty good. That horse can really run,” Eldridge said.
From June 10-13, at the Woodward (Oklahoma) Elks Rodeo, Eldridge split fourth four ways with a time of 4.2 seconds for $1,089.
A month later, he took third place from July 9-11 in the Wolf Point (Montana) Wild Horse Stampede with a 4.1-second run for $1,950.
Eldridge capped the month and kicked off August with a winning effort of 3.5 seconds at the Carson (Iowa) Community Rodeo and raked in $1,377.
He continued the solid weekend with $934 in winnings at the Dodge City (Kansas) Roundup; splitting seventh in the first round with a 4.1-second run ($503) and taking eighth in the average with a three-steer total of 14.3 seconds ($431).
From Aug. 5-8, Eldridge rode the momentum to a $1,369 check on a four-way tie for fifth place with another 4.1 at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo, in North Platte, Nebraska.
After starting the month with some positive runs, Eldridge ended it with a flurry — tying for first twice.
From Aug. 27-29, his one-head run of 3.6 seconds split first in the Golden Spike Rodeo, in Tremonton, Utah, for $2,335.
During the Salmon (Idaho) Stampede from Aug. 28-29, Eldridge equaled the time with another 3.6 for his second first-place tie of the weekend for $1,532.
During Labor Day weekend, he kicked off September with a second-place run of 5.0 for $1,560 in the Lake County Round-Up, in Lakeview, Oregon.
Following the birth of Sally Lou, he closed the regular season with a six-way tie for second place for $748 in the first round of the Pro Tour Finale, from Sept. 22-26, in Rapid City, South Dakota.
“She (Sally Lou) has been really good actually. She doesn’t give us too much trouble,” Eldridge said.
Going back to his trusty, world-renowned horse — Eldridge busted out “Rusty” at the California Circuit Finals Rodeo from Oct. 9-10, in Red Bluff.
Mounted on the tried-and-true, 21-year-old sorrel gelding, Eldridge made two solid runs and claimed the average championship.
In the first round, he placed fourth with a time of 6.2 seconds — earning $326 — stepping up his game significantly on his second steer with a second-place 4.6-second run for $978.
Eldridge easily cruised to the average win with a two-head tally of 10.8 seconds, holding a 1.8-second advantage over second place.
For the average title, he pocketed the big prize of $1,956 — totaling $3,260 at the rodeo.
Not bad for two days, or 10.8 seconds of work.
Jade Corkill
Fallon native Jade Corkill will embark on his 11th trip to the WNFR, chasing his fourth gold buckle.
Corkill won the PRCA heeling word title three years in a row from 2012 through 2014, finishing fourth in the 2019 world standings.
Once again partnered with Clay Smith — the back-to-back PRCA world champion header — the duo will enter the 2020 WNFR in second place, Smith and Corkill each winning $69,703.55 during the regular season.
After knocking down $10,000 apiece at The American, Smith and Corkill made note notable runs following the PRCA’s restart in late May — coming off a two-plus month shutdown due to the coronavirus.
During the Fort Worth (Texas) Super Series Finish from May 29-31, they each nailed down $3,500 — winning $750 for fourth in both the first and second rounds with times of 4.6 and 4.2 seconds and closing with a second-place 4.2 on their third steer for $2,000 apiece.
In a one-run format from July 3-4 at the Killdeer (North Dakota) Mountain Roundup, Smith and Corkill ranked third with a time of 4.7 seconds for $3,608.
They made hay July 21-24 at the Spanish Fork (Utah) Fiesta Days Rodeo, winning the average and placing in a go-round.
Smith and Corkill stopped the clock in 4.6 for third place and $2,242 in the first round, topping all comers with a two-head tally of 9.4 seconds for $4,549 and the average title.
In total, they each grabbed $6,791 at the rodeo.
From July 30-Aug. 1, the pair split second place at the Kansas Biggest Rodeo, in Phillipsburg, making a 4.9-second run for $4,409.
Lefty Holman
While, technically, saddle bronc rider Lefty Holman, of Visalia, California, is not a native Nevadan — he has deep ties to the Silver State and will make his first appearance at the WNFR.
The late Sally Marvel Freeman was his grandmother, 1978 saddle bronc PRCA world champion Joe Marvel is his great-uncle and Quincy Freeman Eldridge — Dakota’s wife — is his aunt.
In 2019, Holman won the 100th Reno Rodeo — hauling home $7,280 from the Wildest, Richest Rodeo in the West — an event Joe Marvel topped on three occasions (1977, 1983 and 1984).
Entering the WNFR, Holman will be in the 11th place with $49,423.09 in earnings for the 2020 season.
Holman began the season with a pair of early victories, scoring 80 points on Harper & Morgan Rodeo Co.’s “Franklin” during the Rodeo of the Mid-South, on Jan. 18, in Southaven, Mississippi.
He spread the love from Feb. 14-15 at the Brighton Field Day & Rodeo, in Okeechobee, Florida, raking 81 points from the hair of Painted Pony Championship Rodeo’s “Painted Saint” for $2,030.
At the Oakley (Utah) Independence Day Rodeo, Holman scratched his spurs across Bar T Rodeo’s “Painted Rose” for 87 points and split the win for a $2,922 check.
During the United States Open Xtreme Broncs Match, on Aug. 5, in Faith, South Dakota, Holman hauled in nearly $4,000 — tying for third in the first round with an 85-point ride for $1,374 before hoeing 88.5 points aboard Dakota Rodeo’s “Bartender” for the victory in the finals and $2,617.
He capped August with another win, splitting first at the Salmon Stampede with an 85.5 on top of Summit Pro Rodeo’s “Dry Creek” for a $1,341 payday.
Breakaway Roping
For the first time, the women ropers will also be featured at the WNFR.
The Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping — possessing a $200,000 payout — will also take place at Globe Life Field.
Sanctioned by the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association and the PRCA, the cowgirls will share the spotlight with the barrel racers as well as the cowboys, the three-day breakaway roping taking place from Dec. 8-10 for the first world championship in the event.
Junior World Finals
The Junior World Finals, presented by YETI, will be hosted for the first time in the historic Fort Worth (Texas) Stockyards. Cowboys and cowgirls ages 7-19 will compete for championship buckles in bull riding, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, girls and boys breakaway, pole bending, team roping, tie-down roping, and barrel racing.
Held for its fifth consecutive year, an expected 700 riders will compete in the Junior World Finals Rodeo from around the world from 6 a.m. PST to 2 p.m. PST from Thursday, Dec. 3, through Saturday, Dec. 12, in the Wrangler Arena, inside the Cowtown Coliseum, in Fort Worth.
Watch Live
Wrangler NFR events and the PRCA awards ceremonies will be broadcast on the PRCA’s media partner, The Cowboy Channel. The PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus app users will also be able to stream events, both live and recorded.
Visit TheCowboyChannel.com and CowboyChannelPlus.com for more information.
The three performances of the breakaway roping will be live-streamed on the Wrangler Network at wranglernetwork.com and rebroadcast at a late date on The Cowboy Channel.
GALLERY: Dakota Eldridge, Jade Corkill and Lefty Holman
Dakota Eldridge
Dakota Eldridge
Dakota Eldridge
Dakota Eldridge
Jade Corkill
Jade Corkill
Lefty Holman
