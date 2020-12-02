Eldridge, Corkill, Holman set for NFR stage — 'Super Bowl' of rodeo starts Thursday in Arlington, Texas

ELKO — Despite a venue and city swap, Nevadans will still be represented at the “Super Bowl” of rodeo.

While the dates have not changed, the location has switched — the goals of the cowboys remaining the same: chasing money, fame and gold buckles.

The 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, taking place from Thursday, Dec. 3, through Saturday, Dec. 12, will now be featured at Globe Life Field — the home of the Texas Rangers — in Arlington, Texas.

The first of 10 performances will kick off at 5 p.m. PST, occurring nightly at the same time on The Cowboy Channel, The PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus app and RFD-TV.

Dakota Eldridge

For Elko steer wrestler Dakota Eldridge — who currently lives in Reedley, California, with his wife Quincy — the coveted WNFR back number will be his seventh.

As he makes the trip to Arlington, he will do so with a new addition to the family — welcoming his first child, Sally Lou Eldridge, born on Sept. 17.