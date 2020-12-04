Eldridge, Holman split first-round victories — Corkill takes 4th in team roping in Round 1 at WNFR

The barrier — the head-start for the steers — was extended 6-inches at Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers.

“It’s good, it’s big, but it if you ride a good horse and get a good start — you’re going to be fine,” Eldridge said. “They’ve done a good job with the ground and everything, but it’s damn sure not the same start as at the Thomas & Mack.”

In 2019, winning a round at the WNFR paid $26,231 for an outright victory.

However, due to COVID-19 — the overall purse has dropped from $10 million to $6 million — go-rounds at the 2020 event paying each winner $15,738.

Instead of the average champion earning $67,269, the coveted honor will actually pay $40,362 in 2020.

In order to keep the chase for the world titles intact, the standings still show the equivalent dollar amounts in terms of points.

"For the first time, dollars and points are disconnected," said George Taylor, Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association CEO. "We wanted contestants to know that there are still 10 million points available at the NFR. So if you come in 15th you still have the same shot at a world championship as if it were paying $10 million.”