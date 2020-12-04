 Skip to main content
Eldridge, Holman split first-round victories — Corkill takes 4th in team roping in Round 1 at WNFR
Eldridge, Holman split first-round victories — Corkill takes 4th in team roping in Round 1 at WNFR

ARLINGTON, Texas — Kicking things off with a bang, Nevada talents wasted no time to make an impact at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

On Thursday, in just the second event of Round 1, Elko steer wrestler Dakota Eldridge backed in the box — chasing a pair of 3.9s set by Oregon cowboys Jesse Brown and Blake Knowles — accomplishing exactly what he set out to do.

Riding traveling partner and fellow WNFR competitor Clayton Hass’ horse, Benz, Eldridge scored his steer well and got a perfect start at the barrier.

He got down on the steer in short order, shaped the left horn and cranked on the nose — the steer not taking the throw perfectly.

Dakota Eldridge

Elko's Dakota Eldridge slides his first steer during Round 1 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, on Dec. 3, 2020, at Globe Life Field, in Arlington, Texas. Eldridge stopped the clock in 3.9 seconds and split the round victory three ways with Oregon cowboys Jesse Brown and Blake Knowles.

However, the solid start still enabled Eldridge to stop the clock in a round-tying, three-way split for the No. 1 spot with a time of 3.9 seconds of his own.

The run marked the second-straight, first-round win for Eldridge — who stopped the clock in 3.6 seconds during Round 1 of the 2019 WNFR at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas — albeit a little longer time, due in large part to a slightly-longer score line and a larger arena.

The barrier — the head-start for the steers — was extended 6-inches at Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers.

“It’s good, it’s big, but it if you ride a good horse and get a good start — you’re going to be fine,” Eldridge said. “They’ve done a good job with the ground and everything, but it’s damn sure not the same start as at the Thomas & Mack.”

In 2019, winning a round at the WNFR paid $26,231 for an outright victory.

However, due to COVID-19 — the overall purse has dropped from $10 million to $6 million — go-rounds at the 2020 event paying each winner $15,738.

Instead of the average champion earning $67,269, the coveted honor will actually pay $40,362 in 2020.

In order to keep the chase for the world titles intact, the standings still show the equivalent dollar amounts in terms of points.

"For the first time, dollars and points are disconnected," said George Taylor, Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association CEO. "We wanted contestants to know that there are still 10 million points available at the NFR. So if you come in 15th you still have the same shot at a world championship as if it were paying $10 million.”

Eldridge was credited with $20,872 toward the world standings for splitting first three ways.

Entering the WNFR, Eldridge was in fourth place with $50,084.76 in earnings — adding $20,872 in points — and has jumped to No. 2 with $80,956.55 “points.”

He is now less than one go-round victory behind world leader Matt Reeves’ $96,944.23.

Check out an interview with the Round 1 winners here: https://vimeo.com/prcaprorodeo/review/487063946/c2d5f149a9?sort=lastUserActionEventDate&direction=desc.

Lefty Holman

Lefty Holman, of Visalia, California, has deep ties to the Silver State.

The late Sally Marvel Freeman, Eldridge’s mother-in-law, was Holman’s grandmother, 1978 saddle bronc PRCA world champion Joe Marvel is his great-uncle and Quincy Freeman Eldridge — Dakota’s wife — is his aunt.

In his first-ever WNFR appearance, Holman knifed his spurs across his white-haired bronc and jumped to the top of the leaderboard with an 86-point score aboard Brookman Rodeo’s “Flirtacious.”

Lefty Holman

Lefty Holman lifts on his buck rein and charges with his feet into the neck of Brookman Rodeo’s “Flirtacious" in the saddle bronc riding during Round 1 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, on Dec. 3, 2020, at Globe Life Field, in Arlington, Texas. Holman scored 86 points and tied Rusty Wright for the win. 

Holman tied for the highest-marked ride of the night, matching the 86 set by Rusty Wright, on Bailey Pro Rodeo’s Rip Cord.

For their efforts, Holman and Wright each collected $23,481 in points.

Holman entered the WNFR in 11th place with $49,423.09 in earnings for the season.

Following Round 1, he climbed to seventh in the PRCA world standings with $83,151 worth of points.

A link to an interview with the Round 1 winners may be seen here: https://vimeo.com/prcaprorodeo/review/487069990/2e19d5df1f?sort=lastUserActionEventDate&direction=desc

Jade Corkill

Fallon’s Jade Corkill — a three-time world champion heeler (2012-2014) — made a businessman’s run on his first steer in the team roping.

Roping behind consecutive world-champion header Clay Smith, the combination was smooth in Round 1.

Smith scored the steer well and got a nice start at the barrier — hooking his lead loop around the horns and handling the animal well through the turn — leaving Corkill a solid look at the hind feet, yielding a customary two-foot grab.

The clock stopped in 5.1 seconds, leaving Smith and Corkill in fourth place — trailing of pair of 4.9-second times of Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves and world leaders Luke Brown/Joseph Harrison and the round-winning run of 4.8 seconds by Erich Rogers and Paden Bray.

Smith and Corkill each earned $11,000 in points, giving them $90,704 apiece in the world standings.

Entering Round 2, Smith was in third place in the heading standings — Corkill second place on the heeling side.

Brown ($117,857) led the heading standings, and Harrison topped the heeling rankings with $98,491.

Watch Live

Wrangler NFR events and the PRCA awards ceremonies will be broadcast on the PRCA’s media partner, The Cowboy Channel. The PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus app users will also be able to stream events, both live and recorded.

Visit TheCowboyChannel.com and CowboyChannelPlus.com for more information.

The nightly broadcasts of all 10 rounds of the WNFR through Saturday, Dec. 12, will air live at 4:45 p.m. PST and 6:45 p.m. CST locally, in Arlington.

Round 1 Complete Results

Bareback Riding

1. Richmond Champion, 87.5 points on J Bar J’s Blessed Assurance, $26,231

2. (tie) Mason Clements and Jess Pope, 87, $18,192 each

4. (tie) Clayton Biglow and Cole Reiner, 85, $8,885 each

6. Chad Rutherford, 84.5, $4,231

7. (tie) Tanner Aus and Jake Brown, 83

9. Tim O’Connell, 82.5

10. Tilden Hooper, 82

11. Kaycee Feild, 81.5

12. Orin Larsen, 81

13. Leighton Berry, 80.5

14. Jamie Howlett, 80

15. Winn Ratliff, 60

Steer Wrestling

1. (tie) Dakota Eldridge, Blake Knowles and Jesse Brown, 3.9 seconds, $20,872 each

4. (tie) Stetson Jorgensen, Jacob Edler, 4.0, $8,885 each

6. Jace Melvin, 4.1, $4,231

7. Tyler Waguespack, 4.3

8. Jule Hazen, 4.4

9. Tanner Brunner, 4.6

10. Jacob Talley, 5.2

11. Bridger Anderson, 5.7

12. Matt Reeves, 6.3

13. Will Lummus, 14.5

14. (tie) Curtis Cassidy and Clayton Hass, NT

Team Roping

1. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 4.8 seconds, $26,231 each

2. (tie) Luke Brown/Joseph Harrison and Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 4.9, $18,192 each

4. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 5.1, $11,000

5. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 5.2, $6,769

6. Cody Snow/Junior Nogueira, 5.7, $4,231

7. Levi Simpson/Shay Dixon Carroll, 6.1

8. Jeff Flenniken/Tyler Worley, 6.7

9. Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord. 6.8

10. (tie) Colby Lovell/Paul Eaves, Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, Clay Tryan/Jake Long, Charly Crawford/Logan Medlin, Chad Masters/Wesley Thorp and Kolton Schmidt/Hunter Koch, NT

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. (tie) Rusty Wright, on Bailey Pro Rodeo’s Rip Cord and Lefty Holman, on Brookman Rodeo’s Flirtacious, 86 points, $23,481 each

3. Ryder Wright, 85.5, $15,654

4. Wyatt Casper, 85.0, $11,000

5. (tie) Brody Cress and Chase Brooks, 84.5, $5,500 each

7. Stetson Dell Wright, 84

8. Sterling Crawley, 83.5

9. (tie) Shorty Garrett and Jacobs Crawley, 82

11. Zeke Thurston, 81.5

12. Isaac Diaz, 81

13. Taos Muncy, 80.5

14. (tie) Allen Boore and Cole Elshere, NS

Tie-Down Roping

1. Marty Yates, 7.1 seconds, $26,231

2. Shad Mayfield, 7.5, $20,731

3. Ty Harris, 7.8, $15,654

4. Caddo Lewallen, 8.1, $11,000

5. (tie) Westyn Hughes and Cory Solomon, 8.3, $5,500 each

7. Shane Hanchey, 8.9

8. Timber Moore, 9.8

9. (tie) Tuf Cooper and Adam Gray, 10.4 each

11. Haven Meged, 10.9

12. Hunter Herrin, 14.8

13. Ryan Jarrett, 19.3

14. Tyler Milligan, 20.6

15. Tyson Durfey, NT

Barrel Racing

1. Hailey Kinsel, 17.18 seconds, $26,231

2. Tiany Schuster, 17.25, $20,731

3. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 17.32, $15,654

4. Cheyenne Wimberley, 17.37, $11,000

5. Stevi Hillman, 17.50, $6,769

6. Shelley Morgan, 17.56, $4,231

7. Jessica Telford, 17.59

8. Brittney Barnett, 17.65

9. Jessica Routier, 17.74

10. Jill Wilson, 17.81

11. Wenda Johnson, 17.96

12. Emily Miller, 18.06

13. Ryann Pedone, 18.32

14. Jimmie Smith, 18.81

15. Lisa Lockhart, 22.11

Bull Riding

1. Stetson Dell Wright, 90.5 points on Stockyards ProRodeo’s Silver Lining, $26,231

2. Ky Hamilton, 90, $20,731

3. Trevor Kastner, 87, $15,654

4. Colten Fritzlan, 86.5, $11,000

5. Clayton Sellars, 86, $6,769

6. Sage Kimzey, 80.5, $4,231

7. Tyler Bingham, 79

8. Brady Portenier, 78

9. (tie) Dustin Boquet, Roscoe Jarboe, Denton Fugate, Jeff Askey, Boudreaux Campbell, Ty Wallace and Parker McCown, NS

World Standings

Bareback Riding

1. Tim O’Connell, $132,927

2. Kaycee Feild, $104,892

3. Richmond Champion, $100,380

4. Orin Larsen, $91,391

5. Clayton Biglow, $89,858

6. Tilden Hooper, $87,549

7. Mason Clements, $86,694

8. Jess Pope, $77,804

9. Jamie Howlett, $76,583

10. Tanner Aus, $71,726

11. Cole Reiner, $63,928

12. Leighton Berry, $63,386

13. Jake Brown, $52,778

14. Chad Rutherford, $51,643

15. Ty Breuer, $49,334 – Not competing (torn bicep)

16. Winn Ratliff, $45,512 — Replacement for Breuer

Steer Wrestling

1. Matt Reeves, $96,944

2. Dakota Eldridge, $80,957

3. Blake Knowles, $73,355

4. Jacob Talley, $71,623

5. Jesse Brown, $70,366

6. Stetson Jorgensen, $64,927

7. Jacob Edler, $64,491

8. Tyler Waguespack, $62,678

9. Jace Melvin, $60,456

10. Curtis Cassidy, $60,047

11. Tanner Brunner, $56,885

12. Bridger Anderson, $53,877

13. Clayton Hass, $51,840

14. Will Lummus, $50,279

15. Jule Hazen, $49,730

Team Roping (Headers)

1. Luke Brown, $117,857

2. Dustin Egusquiza, $92,368

3. Clay Smith, $90,704

4. Erich Rogers, $88,772

5. Cody Snow, $83,459

6. Colby Lovell, $75,509

7. Andrew Ward, $73,872

8. Clay Tryan, $67,629

9. Charly Crawford, $65,229

10. Brenten Hall, $63,914

11. Chad Masters, $62,682

12. Kolton Schmidt, $61,022

13. Nelson Wyatt, $60,692

14. Levi Simpson, $60,398

15. Jeff Flenniken, $59,391

Team Roping (Heelers)

1. Joseph Harrison, $98,491

2. Jade Corkill, $90,704

3. Paden Bray, $88,772

4. Travis Graves, $84,706

5. Buddy Hawkins II, $73,872

6. Jake Long, $73,227

7. Junior Nogueira, $72,315

8. Shay Dixon Carroll, $66,267

9. Paul Eaves, $66,159

10. Logan Medlin, $64,621

11. Chase Tryan, $63,914

12. Wesley Thorp, $62,682

13. Levi Lord, $61,890

14. Tyler Worley, $61,138

15. Hunter Koch, $61,022

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Wyatt Casper, $166,138

2. Ryder Wright, $136,990

3. Brody Cress, $115,039

4. Shorty Garrett, $100,005

5. Rusty Wright, $83,426

6. Allen Boore, $83,269

7. Lefty Holman, $83,151

8. Chase Brooks, $66,900

9. Cole Elshere, $64,351

10. Sterling Crawley, $61,608

11. Jacobs Crawley, $60,930

12. Zeke Thurston, $60,523

13. Stetson Dell Wright, $57,498

14. Isaac Diaz, $54,832

15. Taos Muncy, $52,303.

Tie-Down Roping

1. Shad Mayfield, $187,399

2. Marty Yates, $92,399

3. Ty Harris, $84,068

4. Tuf Cooper, $77,189

5. Haven Meged, $76,748

6. Westyn Hughes, $75,891:

7. Tyler Milligan, $70,919

8. Caddo Lewallen, $68,141

9. Caleb Smidt, $64,595 — Not competing (COVID-19)

10. Timber Moore, $63,168

11. Shane Hanchey, $62,299

12. Ryan Jarrett, $62,080

13. Cory Solomon, $61,374 — Replacement for Smidt

14. Tyson Durfey, $57,293

15. Adam Gray, $56,851

16. Hunter Herrin, $56,049

Barrel Racing

1. Hailey Kinsel, $114,692

2. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $112,379

3. Tiany Schuster, $85,791

4. Dona Kay Rule, $77,454 — Not competing (COVID-19)

5. Jimmie Smith, $75,022

6. Stevi Hillman, $69,158

7. Cheyenne Wimberley, $68,039

8. Shelley Morgan, $67,306

9. Jill Wilson, $63,371

10. Jessica Routier, $61,371

11. Ryann Pedone, $52,581

12. Emily Miller, $52,388

13. Lisa Lockhart, $50,904

14. Wenda Johnson, $49,953

15. Brittney Barnett, $49,565

16. Jessica Telford, $48,477 — Replacement for Rule

Bull Riding

1. Ky Hamilton, $120,177

2. Sage Kimzey, $106,565

3. Stetson Dell Wright, $96,876

4. Boudreaux Campbell, $95,746

5. Dustin Boquet, $91,566

6. Brady Portenier, $83,105

7. Trevor Kastner, $80,935

8. Colten Fritzlan, $79,408

9. Jeff Askey, $76,227

10. Roscoe Jarboe, $71,417

11. Ty Wallace, $70,234

12. Clayton Sellars, $70,164

13. Parker McCown, $65,561

14. Tyler Bingham, $65,558

15. Denton Fugate, $62,236

Breakaway Roping

For the first time, the women ropers will also be featured at the WNFR.

The Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping — possessing a $200,000 payout — will also take place at Globe Life Field.

Sanctioned by the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association and the PRCA, the cowgirls will share the spotlight with the barrel racers as well as the cowboys, the three-day breakaway roping taking place from Dec. 8-10 for the first world championship in the event.

Junior World Finals

The Junior World Finals, presented by YETI, are hosted for the first time in the historic Fort Worth (Texas) Stockyards. Cowboys and cowgirls ages 7-19 will compete for championship buckles in bull riding, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, girls and boys breakaway, pole bending, team roping, tie-down roping, and barrel racing.

Held for its fifth consecutive year, an expected 700 riders are competing in the Junior World Finals Rodeo from around the world from 6 a.m. PST to 2 p.m. PST from Thursday, Dec. 3, through Saturday, Dec. 12, in the Wrangler Arena, inside the Cowtown Coliseum, in Fort Worth.

GALLERY: 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Round 1 Highlights

Nevada cowboys Dakota Eldridge and Jade Corkill, along with California saddle bronc rider Lefty Holman — who has deep ties to the Silver State — will chase money, fame and gold buckles at the 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. The WNFR will take place at Globe Life Field — the home of the Texas Rangers — from Dec. 3-12, 2020, in Arlington, Texas, the first time the iconic rodeo will not be at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas, since 1985, due to Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak's COVID-19 directives.

