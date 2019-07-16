SALEM, Oregon — When the Capital Cup came to a close June 30, there was no denying which team dominated the U10 division.
Elko Elite FC rolled to a 3-0 record and claimed the championship.
Elite FC’s dominance was on full display throughout each of its three matches, never playing a game closer than five goals.
In the opener on June 28, Elite FC racked up a double-digit shutout — defeating the FC Timbers 10-0 — following with a near double-goal advantage on June 29.
Against the Bend FC Timbers (White), Elite FC exploded for its biggest-offensive output in a 12-3 rout.
Advancing to the championship on Sunday, June 30, Elite FC played its closest game of the tournament — albeit without many tense moments — taking down Total Futbol Academy by a final score of 6-1 for the Capital Cup title.
For the tournament, Elite FC outscored its opponents by a total of 28-4.
