Elite FC U12 boys tie for top spot in points

SALT LAKE CITY — From June 24 through June 26, the Elite FC U12 boys soccer team showed its skill matched all comers.

Competing at the Impact Players Showcase in Salt Lake City, Elite FC’s U12 boys tied for the top spot in points — posting a 3-0-1 record — matching the 21 points tallied by the Impact SJ10 team but losing to the SJ10 group in the championship match.

Fittingly, the two squads squared off in Elite FC’s opener and — ironically — they tied on June 24, the match ending in a 1-1 draw.

Elite FC went for an offensive explosion in its second game — pounding the Impact John Cairel U12 group in blowout fashion by a score of 14-0 on June 25.

In its second game of the day on June 25, Elite FC gave up two goals but remained hot offensively and attacked — claiming its second straight win in a 7-2 victory.

On June 26, Elite FC reached the championship match with a comfortable 5-1 win over the Comba FC 10B Yellow in the semifinal round.

The same day, Elite FC was once again paired with its toughest foe — bookending the tourney with opening and closing matchups against Impact SJ10.