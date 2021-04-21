Elite FC U12 boys win Reno Players Spring Cup

RENO — From April 10 through April 11, a local soccer team stood above the competition at a large tournament.

In Reno, the Elite Futbol Club U12 boys won the Players Spring Cup — finishing with a 3-1 record.

Elite FC actually dropped its first match of the tournament, falling 3-1 to the Idaho Rush 09 Black squad.

However, Elite FC later got its revenge.

In its second game of the tourney, Elite FC bounced back later in the day with a dominant 6-0 crushing of the IR Academy 09B Purple (North Carolina).

On Sunday, April 11, Elite FC won its semifinal contest by a final score 3-1 over the NVU (Nevada United Soccer Club, in Reno) 2009 boys — earning a place in the championship.

Elite FC’s final opponent was a familiar one, pitted against the Idaho Rush 09 Black team that handed down a 3-1 loss in the first meeting of the tournament.

Turning the tables, Elite FC won the game that mattered most — taking home the championship with a 2-1 victory.

In the tournament, Elite FC had five players score across four games — goals knocked in by Alek Villegas, Cooper McGinnis, Oscar Becerra, Sebastian Gubler and Teagen Perez.

Congratulations to Elite FC on winning the Players Spring Cup and best wishes throughout the remainder of the travel season.

