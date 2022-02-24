Elite FC U13, U10 boys win in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The Elite Futbol Club brought home a pair of championships from the 7 Elite Academy International Tournament.
Playing Feb. 3 through Feb. 5, in both St. George and Mesquite, Elite FC’s U13 and U10 boys teams each captured top honors in their respective divisions.
U13 Boys
The U13 team posted a 3-0-1 record, opening with its only non-win — tying La Roca (Spanish Fork, Utah) in a 1-1 ballgame on Feb. 3.
On Feb. 4, Elite FC demolished Blast Jack JM (Salt Lake City) by a final score of 6-0.
Elite played FC two contests on Feb. 5, shutting out tournament host 7 Elite Academy South Red 5-0 and took out La Roca — the team it tied — by a tally of 2-0 in the championship for the Premiere League title.
During the tournament, Elite FC gained goals from Oscar Becerra, Teagen Perez, Cooper McGinnis, Isaac Gale, MJ McConnell, Alek Villegas and Sebastian Gubler.
People are also reading…
U10 boys
As for the U10 team, Elite FC closed the 7 Elite Academy Tournament with a perfect record of 4-0 — claiming the La Liga championship in thrilling fashion.
Elite FC rolled through its opener on Feb. with a 6-1 blowout of Salt Lake City FC, following with a 5-1 thumping of 7 Elite Academy South Red in the doubleheader match.
On Feb. 5, Elite FC tore off another 6-1 win against MetaSport FC (Bountiful, Utah) — advancing to the championship.
In the title match, Elite FC fell behind 2-0 against Utah Celtic FC (Orem, Utah) before mounting a clutch comeback.
“I’m really happy with the performance of the team in this tournament. The team cruised during the pool games but it wasn’t till the championship when we had to come back from losing 2-0 in the second half, said coach Alex Villegas. "An individual play from Mauricio Meza put the team on the fight mode and one minute before the end of the game, Alex Medina tied the game for the 2-2 and put us into PKs, which we won 5-4."
“We have a young team but solid mentality, and they won’t give up under pressure. It wouldn’t be fair to name or player or two after everyone did their part as a team to make this happen: Edrick Lujan, Dominick Villegas, Alex Medina, Silas Stahl, Javier Meza, Mauricio Meza, Aiden Mendivil, Skye Coulam and Mason Shafer," coach Villegas said.