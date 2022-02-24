 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

Elite FC U13, U10 boys win in St. George

Elite FC U13 boys soccer

The Elite FC U13 boys soccer team celebrates its win at the 7 Elite Academy International Tournament on Feb. 5, 2022, in St. George, Utah. Elite FC finished with a 3-0-1 record took  out La Roca by a tally of 2-0 in the championship for the Premiere League title. Elite FC's U10 boys also took first place, going 4-0 and winning the La Liga title in penalty kicks against Utah Celtic FC. 

 Submitted

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The Elite Futbol Club brought home a pair of championships from the 7 Elite Academy International Tournament.

Playing Feb. 3 through Feb. 5, in both St. George and Mesquite, Elite FC’s U13 and U10 boys teams each captured top honors in their respective divisions.

U13 Boys

The U13 team posted a 3-0-1 record, opening with its only non-win — tying La Roca (Spanish Fork, Utah) in a 1-1 ballgame on Feb. 3.

On Feb. 4, Elite FC demolished Blast Jack JM (Salt Lake City) by a final score of 6-0.

Elite played FC two contests on Feb. 5, shutting out tournament host 7 Elite Academy South Red 5-0 and took out La Roca — the team it tied — by a tally of 2-0 in the championship for the Premiere League title.

During the tournament, Elite FC gained goals from Oscar Becerra, Teagen Perez, Cooper McGinnis, Isaac Gale, MJ McConnell, Alek Villegas and Sebastian Gubler.

U10 boys

As for the U10 team, Elite FC closed the 7 Elite Academy Tournament with a perfect record of 4-0 — claiming the La Liga championship in thrilling fashion.

Elite FC rolled through its opener on Feb. with a 6-1 blowout of Salt Lake City FC, following with a 5-1 thumping of 7 Elite Academy South Red in the doubleheader match.

On Feb. 5, Elite FC tore off another 6-1 win against MetaSport FC (Bountiful, Utah) — advancing to the championship.

In the title match, Elite FC fell behind 2-0 against Utah Celtic FC (Orem, Utah) before mounting a clutch comeback.

“I’m really happy with the performance of the team in this tournament. The team cruised during the pool games but it wasn’t till the championship when we had to come back from losing 2-0 in the second half, said coach Alex Villegas. "An individual play from Mauricio Meza put the team on the fight mode and one minute before the end of the game, Alex Medina tied the game for the 2-2 and put us into PKs, which we won 5-4."

“We have a young team but solid mentality, and they won’t give up under pressure. It wouldn’t be fair to name or player or two after everyone did their part as a team to make this happen: Edrick Lujan, Dominick Villegas, Alex Medina, Silas Stahl, Javier Meza, Mauricio Meza, Aiden Mendivil, Skye Coulam and Mason Shafer," coach Villegas said.

