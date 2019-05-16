TWIN FALLS, Idaho – One team stood above the rest May 4-5 during the Canyon Rim Classic soccer tournament, a futbol team – not a football team.
The Elite FC U10 boys went undefeated, posting a 4-0 record — never facing a game closer than a two-goal margin.
Elite FC began the tournament on May, shutting out Sun White by a final score of 4-0.
In the contest, Oscar Becerra led the way with two goals — Alex Villegas and Teagen Perez each tacking on one score.
Goalie Blake Vannoy never allowed a goal by Sun Valley.
In the afternoon contest, Elite FC had its first goals scored against the tem – the offense picking up the slack for a 5-2 win.
Becerra went for a hat trick in the game, Perez and Luis Martinez booking one goal apiece.
Against Rapids SC, Elite FC started May 5 with an offensive showcase in a 7-1 win.
Villegas added a lid — following Becerra’s hat trick with one of his own — Becerra nearing another hat trick with two goals, the offense closed out by two scores from Perez.
Elite FC booked the championship against a familiar foe, this time beating the Sun Valley Blue – taking the title game by a final score of 3-1.
Villegas scored twice in the contest – finishing the day with five goals – notching six goals for the tourney.
He notched the first and last goals in the contest for Elite FC.
Becerra kept his hot foot rolling, tagging Elite FC’s other score – giving him eight goals in four games.
Up Next
Elite FC will compete May 24-May 27 during the Wasatch Soccer Classic, in Layton, Utah.
For more information on joining the Elite FC program, contact head coach Alex Villegas at 385-0314.
