Elite FC U10 Canyon Rim Classic

The Elite FC U10 soccer team celebrates its victory and 4-0 record on May 5 during the Canyon Rim Classic, in Twin Falls, Idaho. Back row, from left: Blake Vannoy, Oscar Becerra, Adan Perez, Luis Martinez, Cristian Arellano and head coach Alex Villegas. Front row, from left: Diego Robles, Valentin Kulisek, Alek Villegas and Teagen Perez.

 Submitted

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – One team stood above the rest May 4-5 during the Canyon Rim Classic soccer tournament, a futbol team – not a football team.

The Elite FC U10 boys went undefeated, posting a 4-0 record — never facing a game closer than a two-goal margin.

Elite FC began the tournament on May, shutting out Sun White by a final score of 4-0.

In the contest, Oscar Becerra led the way with two goals — Alex Villegas and Teagen Perez each tacking on one score.

Goalie Blake Vannoy never allowed a goal by Sun Valley.

In the afternoon contest, Elite FC had its first goals scored against the tem – the offense picking up the slack for a 5-2 win.

Becerra went for a hat trick in the game, Perez and Luis Martinez booking one goal apiece.

Against Rapids SC, Elite FC started May 5 with an offensive showcase in a 7-1 win.

Villegas added a lid — following Becerra’s hat trick with one of his own — Becerra nearing another hat trick with two goals, the offense closed out by two scores from Perez.

Elite FC booked the championship against a familiar foe, this time beating the Sun Valley Blue – taking the title game by a final score of 3-1.

Villegas scored twice in the contest – finishing the day with five goals – notching six goals for the tourney.

He notched the first and last goals in the contest for Elite FC.

Becerra kept his hot foot rolling, tagging Elite FC’s other score – giving him eight goals in four games.

Up Next

Elite FC will compete May 24-May 27 during the Wasatch Soccer Classic, in Layton, Utah.

For more information on joining the Elite FC program, contact head coach Alex Villegas at 385-0314.

