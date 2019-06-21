FERNLEY – The journey stopped a couple games short.
With an 11-1 loss Wednesday night, the Elko 8-10 All-Stars team was eliminated from the District 3 tournament — the defeat to High Desert serving as Elko’s second of the tourney.
Elko was never in the ballgame, scoring its only run in the top of the fourth inning after giving up a 6-0 lead.
The game swung to High Desert’s favor early, the home team scoring four runs in the first inning and a pair in the second.
High Desert ensured the game would not extend to the fifth inning— answering Elko’s lone run with five its own in the bottom half — walking off in the home half of the fourth.
Elko was bounced from the tournament with its second loss, its first coming in an 18-0 blowout defeat Monday against Silverada.
Silverada claimed the 8-10 District 3 championship and a place in the state tournament.
High Desert followed its 11-1 victory over Elko with an 11-5 win Thursday versus Walker River in the loser’s bracket final.
In the tourney championship, Silverada defeated High Desert 8-3 on Friday morning during the preliminary championship, making sure the if-game final never came into play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.