FERNLEY — Through three games, there has been just one hiccup for the Elko 8-10 All-Stars in the District 3 tournament.
However, the lone loss was by a wide margin.
Elko has started the tournament with a 2-1 record, bookending its three games with victories.
Starting the tournament Sunday, Elko doubled up Winnemucca by a score of 12-6.
In its second game, Elko was dominated Monday by Silverada — obliterated 18-0 in three innings.
Elko bounced back in its elimination game Tuesday morning, defeating White Pine by a score of 12-6, head coach Jim Bennett saying the key play of the game was “an inside-the-park grand slam by Cooper Aranguena.”
The waiting game begins, as Elko will face another win-or-go-home contest — taking on Tuesday night’s winner — facing either Ruby Mountain or High Desert at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Ruby Mountain
As of Tuesday afternoon, Ruby Mountain also had one loss on its record.
Ruby Mountain opened the tournament Sunday with a 10-run loss to Silverada — Ruby Mountain scoring its only run in the top of the fourth inning — Silverada winning 11-1 in 3-1/2 innings.
On Monday, Ruby Mountain bounced back in a must-win performance — going off for a 16-run cushion over Winnemucca — eliminating Winnemucca from the tourney.
Ruby Mountain racked up 21 runs, scoring 10 in the top of the third — cruising to a 21-5 win.
In its second-consecutive elimination contest, Ruby Mountain was slated to play for its tournament life once again at 6 p.m. Tuesday against High Desert, the winner advancing to face Elko at 6 p.m. Wednesday — the loser bounced from the tournament in both Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s contests.
