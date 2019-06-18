{{featured_button_text}}
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

FERNLEY — Through three games, there has been just one hiccup for the Elko 8-10 All-Stars in the District 3 tournament.

However, the lone loss was by a wide margin.

Elko has started the tournament with a 2-1 record, bookending its three games with victories.

Starting the tournament Sunday, Elko doubled up Winnemucca by a score of 12-6.

In its second game, Elko was dominated Monday by Silverada — obliterated 18-0 in three innings.

Elko bounced back in its elimination game Tuesday morning, defeating White Pine by a score of 12-6, head coach Jim Bennett saying the key play of the game was “an inside-the-park grand slam by Cooper Aranguena.”

The waiting game begins, as Elko will face another win-or-go-home contest — taking on Tuesday night’s winner — facing either Ruby Mountain or High Desert at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Ruby Mountain

As of Tuesday afternoon, Ruby Mountain also had one loss on its record.

Ruby Mountain opened the tournament Sunday with a 10-run loss to Silverada — Ruby Mountain scoring its only run in the top of the fourth inning — Silverada winning 11-1 in 3-1/2 innings.

On Monday, Ruby Mountain bounced back in a must-win performance — going off for a 16-run cushion over Winnemucca — eliminating Winnemucca from the tourney.

Ruby Mountain racked up 21 runs, scoring 10 in the top of the third — cruising to a 21-5 win.

In its second-consecutive elimination contest, Ruby Mountain was slated to play for its tournament life once again at 6 p.m. Tuesday against High Desert, the winner advancing to face Elko at 6 p.m. Wednesday — the loser bounced from the tournament in both Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s contests.

