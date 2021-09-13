Elko 4th, Spring Creek 6th at Lowry Tournament

WINNEMUCCA — In the third Division 3A North girls golf tournament of the season, Elko was fourth for the second-consecutive event — Spring Creek falling to sixth after a fifth-place finish the last time out.

Douglas knocked down its second straight victory and obliterated the competition with a team score of 382, opening a 12-stroke victory over second-place Lowry in the Lady Buckaroos’ home tourney on Monday, at Winnemucca Golf Course.

Truckee remained in third place with a sub-400 round of 399, and Elko was well back in fourth place with a 428 collective total.

Fernley leapfrogged Spring Creek and ranked fifth with a team total of 471, while the Lady Spartans fell to sixth with a team card of 489.

Dayton closed out the team scoring with a sixth-place 600.

Atop the individual leaderboard was no surprise at all.

Truckee senior Ryan Flynn — the 2019 3A state champ as a sophomore — tore off her third win in three tries, opening a 17-stroke victory with a round of 70.

Lowry freshman Katie Cassinelli experienced the best round of her young career, taking second with a score of 87.