Elko 4th, Spring Creek 6th at Lowry Tournament

WINNEMUCCA — In the third Division 3A North girls golf tournament of the season, Elko was fourth for the second-consecutive event — Spring Creek falling to sixth after a fifth-place finish the last time out.
Douglas knocked down its second straight victory and obliterated the competition with a team score of 382, opening a 12-stroke victory over second-place Lowry in the Lady Buckaroos’ home tourney on Monday, at Winnemucca Golf Course.
Truckee remained in third place with a sub-400 round of 399, and Elko was well back in fourth place with a 428 collective total.
Fernley leapfrogged Spring Creek and ranked fifth with a team total of 471, while the Lady Spartans fell to sixth with a team card of 489.
Dayton closed out the team scoring with a sixth-place 600.
Atop the individual leaderboard was no surprise at all.
Truckee senior Ryan Flynn — the 2019 3A state champ as a sophomore — tore off her third win in three tries, opening a 17-stroke victory with a round of 70.
Lowry freshman Katie Cassinelli experienced the best round of her young career, taking second with a score of 87.
The medalists were capped by a third-place 90 from the clubs of Douglas’ Giana Zinke in her first action.
She was followed by a fourth-place 96 from teammate Abiggail Detsch, putting two Lady Tigers in the top-five.
Lowry senior Bailey Hayes tied for fourth and fifth with a 96 of her own, the Lady Bucks also notching two of the top-five scores.
Douglas’ team scoring was rounded out by another tie, sophomore Abby Miller and junior Mackenzie Willis splitting sixth and seventh with matching rounds of 98.
Locally, Elko senior Julianna Lozano-Jimenez finished eighth and led the Lady Indians with a card of 100-even.
Lowry sophomore Piper Nichols and Douglas freshman Madison Frisby rounded out the top-10, splitting ninth and tenth with identical rounds of 101.
Junior Gabriella Peracchi finished with Elko’s second-best score on a 107, and sophomore teammate Katharine Winer tabbed the third-best score for the Lady Indians with a personal-best round of 110.
Elko’s top-four scoring was closed out by a 111 from junior Madison Stewart-Preston.
Spring Creek was paced for the second-consecutive tournament by sophomore Hazel Zastrow, who matched her previous best from Elko with another 111.
“She put together another solid round,” said Spring Creek coach Kage Walker.
She was followed by a 117 by senior teammate Holland Miller for the Lady Spartans’ second-best round.
In non-qualifying totals, Elko’s roster was capped by a 120 from senior Myla Negrete and a 125 by junior Megan Dwyer in the first varsity tourney of her career.
Senior Andalynn Moore posted a 127 for Spring Creek — the team’s third-best round — and the Lady Spartans’ scoring was closed out by a 134 from senior Elexia Mauer.
“Andalynn was two strokes from her personal record of 125,” Walker said. “I was proud of the way the girls played today.”
Up Next
The fourth 3A North tournament of the season will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, in Fallon.