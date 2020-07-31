Elko Amateur results

2020 Overall Champion: Dan Stewart
First Flight
Gross
1st—Dan Stewart 133
2nd—Ryan Blair 147
3rd—Doug Rozelle 153
Net
1st—Cauy Mead 143
2nd—Tie—Josh Hays and Tom Rice 144
Second Flight
Gross
1st—Kurt Chris 154
2nd—Chris Torres 158
3rd—John Smales 160
Net
1st—Jim Romero 141
2nd—Mike Fleiner 145
3rd—Tie—Ajen Bhakta, James Mac Pherson and Giovanni Puccinelli 147
Third Flight
Gross
1st—Cody Koch 156
2nd—Martin Belsher 162
3rd—Nitin Bhakta 164
Net
1st—Bilbo Bessert 139
2nd—Tie—Kelby Criss, Pat Flowers and Kevin Hartnett 146
Fourth Flight
Gross
1st—Lee Koch 162
2nd—Frank Zaga 179
3rd—Clair Morris 180
Net
1st—Wally Wahlstrom 140
2nd—Todd Seal 147
3rd—Layne Kenley 148
