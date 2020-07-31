You have permission to edit this article.
Elko Amateur results
2020 Overall Champion: Dan Stewart

First Flight

Gross

1st—Dan Stewart 133

2nd—Ryan Blair 147

3rd—Doug Rozelle 153

Net

1st—Cauy Mead 143

2nd—Tie—Josh Hays and Tom Rice 144

Second Flight

Gross

1st—Kurt Chris 154

2nd—Chris Torres 158

3rd—John Smales 160

Net

1st—Jim Romero 141

2nd—Mike Fleiner 145

3rd—Tie—Ajen Bhakta, James Mac Pherson and Giovanni Puccinelli 147

Third Flight

Gross

1st—Cody Koch 156

2nd—Martin Belsher 162

3rd—Nitin Bhakta 164

Net

1st—Bilbo Bessert 139

2nd—Tie—Kelby Criss, Pat Flowers and Kevin Hartnett 146

Fourth Flight

Gross

1st—Lee Koch 162

2nd—Frank Zaga 179

3rd—Clair Morris 180

Net

1st—Wally Wahlstrom 140

2nd—Todd Seal 147

3rd—Layne Kenley 148

