Elko and Spring Creek square off

ELKO — If the weather allows, the Elko and Spring Creek baseball teams will square up and square off at 3 p.m. Friday, at Upper Kump Field.

The visiting Spartans roll to town with an even record on the season of 7-7, but — like the Indians (4-13 overall, 1-2 in league) — Spring Creek won just own game in its league-opening series against Dayton, Elko dropping two contests to Lowry in its 3A North-East opening set.

During spring break, the Indians were the only local 3A program to play games — going 1-3 and dropping three straight after a 6-4 road loss Wednesday to Burley (Idaho).

In just two at-bats, Spring Creek senior Austin Huerta hit .500 — going 1-for-2 with two RBI and scoring two runs of his own.

For Elko, junior Justus Nielsen has hit .455 with seven RBI and five runs scored.

Despite a slump during the Dayton series, sophomore PJ Zubiria has played well for the Spartans — going .436 with three doubles, a team-high two triples, 13 RBI and 11 runs.

Senior teammate Connor Clarke has provided pop, batting .429 with five doubles and a deep blast — notching a roster-best 18 knocks, driving in a team-high 14 runs and scoring 14 more.

In seven ABs, Elko freshman Toren Duke — a recent call-up from the JV — has gone .429 with three hits.

Senior Trae Still has batted .394 with two doubles, a pair of triples, 11 runs and eight RBI — Spring Creek junior Riley Smith hitting .391 with a triple, seven runs and three RBI.

Sophomore Preston Chamberlin — currently batting .385 — leads the Indians in a number of categories with 15 hits, 12 RBI, 12 runs scored, four doubles and a dinger.

Senior Kason Lesbo has gone .382 with a double, driven in five runs and scored five more.

In eight ABs, Spring Creek sophomore Slayde Jones has hit .375, scored four runs and driven in two — sophomore Logan Lopez batting .371 and scoring a team-high 16 runs while driving in half that amount with eight RBI.

Senior Ian Russell lead the Spartans with six doubles, hitting .333 with 12 RBI and 12 runs scored.

A huge chunk of Elko’s lineup is batting .333, the current average of five players: senior Blaze Jones, senior Javier Cortes, sophomore Cael Sellers, sophomore Gabe Correa and senior Isaac Luna.

Jones has legged out a triple, scored nine runs and brought in six — Cortes posting a pair of doubles, eight runs and three RBI and Sellers scoring eight times and driving in two.

In six ABs each, Correa has poked a double, scored once and driven in one — Luna tallying two singles.

The Indians have done more damage with their legs, stealing 28 bases — paced by seven swipes from Nielsen, five by Still, four for junior Craig Slater, three apiece by Chamberlin and Sellers and two from Lesbo.

As a collective, the Spartans have posted a dozen steals — Zubiria, Lopez and Clarke each taking two bags.

Spring Creek has played better defense, fielding the ball at a .936 clip — Elko fielding the ball at .891.

On the bump, the Spartans have been more successful — going 7-7 with a 4.78 ERA as a staff.

Collectively, the Indians have gone 4-12 with an 8.60 ERA.

For Spring Creek, both senior Kade Luzier and senior Garrison Bylund have notched 2-2 marks with matching 3.71 ERAs.

Bylund tops the rotation with 22-2/3 innings of work, allowing 17 runs — 12 earned — on 20 hits with a team-high 32 strikeouts versus 12 walks.

Luzier has thrown 17 frames, giving up 14 runs (nine earned) on 15 hits with 22 Ks and 11 free passes.

Junior Ayden Harp is 1-0 with a 2.62 ERA over eight innings — giving up three runs on eight hits with three free passes.

Across 18-2/3, Slayde Jones (1-2) has started 1-2 with a 5.25 ERA and allowed 19 runs — 14 earned — on 19 hits with 18 punchouts but 18 walks as well.

Despite an 0-3 record, Correa has pitched well for the Indians — not receiving much, if any help from his defense.

His ERA stands at 3.50, just nine of his 27 runs allowed coming in earned fashion — giving up 23 hits and striking out 21 versus only five walks in 18 innings.

In 8-1/3, Lesbo has gone 1-0 with a 1.68 ERA — giving up five runs (two earned) on seven hits with six Ks and four walks.

Chamberlin is also 1-0 and has an ERA of 3.00, allowing seven runs — four earned — on eight hits with 13 strikeouts against six free passes over 9-1/3.

Junior Alex Salaz has one win and five losses with an ERA of 9.47 with 30 runs allowed and 25 earned on 29 hits over 17 frames — striking out a team-high 22 batters but struggling with command and walking a team-high 17 hitters.

Junior Alex Luna is 1-2 with a 10.29 ERA on 30 runs allowed — 25 earned — on 29 hits with 14 Ks but 14 walks also in 17 innings.

Game Time

The Indians (4-13 overall, 1-2 in league) will play at home — weather permitting — against the Spartans (7-7 overall, 1-2 in league) at 3 p.m. Friday, at Upper Kump Field, and close the three-game series with an 11 a.m. Saturday doubleheader.

