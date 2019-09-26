Game Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Location: At Fernley
Elko record: (4-0 overall, 3-0 in league)
Fernley record: (3-2 overall, 2-2 in league)
Last week: Elko won 14-12 at Sparks, Fernley won 51-14 at South Tahoe
Elko season leaders
Passing: Jake Zeller 9-for-17 for 148 yards with one touchdown, no interceptions through three games (Threw a touchdown and two picks versus Sparks — Total stats not posted)
Rushing: Cameron Marvel 29 carries for 312 yards with one touchdown through three games
Rushing touchdowns: Kaiden Cervantes (47 carries for 219 yards) with four TDs through three games
Receiving: Lincoln Ratliff with three catches for 46 yards through three games
Receiving touchdowns: Corbin Notestine (two catches for 36 yards), Brigg Johnson (two catches for 57 yards) with one apiece
Kickoff return: Nick Kinder with a 95-yard TD
*No offensive stats from Elko’s game at Sparks
Tackles: Darin Legrand with 29 through four games
Sacks: Dillan Burden, Marvel with one each through four games
Interceptions: Kaden Garcia, Zeller with two apiece through four games
Interception return: Brigg Johnson with a 68-yard touchdown
Fumble recoveries: Zeller, Rolando Acosta, Legrand, David Heard, Max Shurtz, Shawn Sessions with one each
Fernley season leaders
Passing: Miles Steele 9-for-30 for 228 yards with one touchdown, four interceptions
Rushing: Steele 74 carries for 658 yards with 10 touchdowns
Receiving: Jr Reyes two catches for 57 yards
*Receiving TD not posted
Tackles: Kyle Jones with 41
Sacks: David Sisneros, Bailey Torres with two each
Interceptions: Jr Reyes with one (returned for a touchdown)
Fumble recoveries: Tucker Hall, Jones with two apiece
Forced fumbles: Lonnie Halterman, Setriano Pirrodi with one each
Listen live: KELK, Channel 95.9 on FM and Channel 1240 on AM and network1sports.com
