Game Time: 7 p.m. Friday

Location: At Fernley

Elko record: (4-0 overall, 3-0 in league)

Fernley record: (3-2 overall, 2-2 in league)

Last week: Elko won 14-12 at Sparks, Fernley won 51-14 at South Tahoe

Elko season leaders

Passing: Jake Zeller 9-for-17 for 148 yards with one touchdown, no interceptions through three games (Threw a touchdown and two picks versus Sparks — Total stats not posted)

Rushing: Cameron Marvel 29 carries for 312 yards with one touchdown through three games

Rushing touchdowns: Kaiden Cervantes (47 carries for 219 yards) with four TDs through three games

Receiving: Lincoln Ratliff with three catches for 46 yards through three games

Receiving touchdowns: Corbin Notestine (two catches for 36 yards), Brigg Johnson (two catches for 57 yards) with one apiece

Kickoff return: Nick Kinder with a 95-yard TD

*No offensive stats from Elko’s game at Sparks

Tackles: Darin Legrand with 29 through four games

Sacks: Dillan Burden, Marvel with one each through four games

Interceptions: Kaden Garcia, Zeller with two apiece through four games

Interception return: Brigg Johnson with a 68-yard touchdown

Fumble recoveries: Zeller, Rolando Acosta, Legrand, David Heard, Max Shurtz, Shawn Sessions with one each

Fernley season leaders

Passing: Miles Steele 9-for-30 for 228 yards with one touchdown, four interceptions

Rushing: Steele 74 carries for 658 yards with 10 touchdowns

Receiving: Jr Reyes two catches for 57 yards

*Receiving TD not posted

Tackles: Kyle Jones with 41

Sacks: David Sisneros, Bailey Torres with two each

Interceptions: Jr Reyes with one (returned for a touchdown)

Fumble recoveries: Tucker Hall, Jones with two apiece

Forced fumbles: Lonnie Halterman, Setriano Pirrodi with one each

Listen live: KELK, Channel 95.9 on FM and Channel 1240 on AM and network1sports.com

