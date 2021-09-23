Elko at unbeaten Bucks

ELKO — The Elko football team faces one of its toughest and most critical games of the season in its Division 3A north-East opener.

On Friday, the Indians (2-2) will travel to Winnemucca — where they will look to hand unbeaten Lowry (4-0) its first loss of the season.

Both teams are freshly removed from wins, Elko pasting Hug on the road — shutting out the Hawks 48-0 — while the Buckaroos survived a 39-36 barnburner in Sparks.

Through three games of stats reported to MaxPreps — numbers missing for the Bucks in their most recent contest against the Railroaders — Lowry has shown a propensity to do damage to opposing teams with balance.

Sophomore quarterback Joseph Vankuiken has played a tough position well — considering his age — completing 31-of-57 passes for 564 yards with two touchdowns against one interception, adding a rushing touchdown as well.

He has found a number of targets.

Senior receiver Giovani Sapien — who never played football until last season after serving as a star on Lowry’s soccer team — leads the Bucks with 12 receptions for 249 yards with a pair of touchdowns.