Elko baseball returns numerous contributors

“I think one of our strengths might be our pitching. Pretty much everyone on our team throws, so I’m hoping we get a lot of strikes on the mound and play great defense,” Etchemendy said. “Ratliff and Cervantes will pitch. (Nick) Collie, (Dillon) Eden, (Sterling) Ferguson and (Manny) Alvarado will probably be on the mound. I really haven’t gotten to see Alvarado throw since his (arm, hand) injury kept him out all last year. It’s so early, I’m not sure who we will pitch yet.”

Etchemendy also noted that senior Alex Perez can throw as well.

Another factor looming large is the fact that many players have not had time to throw many pitches, as Ratliff, Cervantes, Alvarado and Perez all played football and could not participate in preseason workouts.

Behind the plate, Etchemendy expects to hand the bulk of the catching duties to juniors Spenser Jones and Blaze Jones or sophomore Alex Salaz to replace the early departure of now-senior Luke Blair — who chose not to play baseball during his senior season.

“We’ll give him (Salaz) a hard look there,” Etchemendy said.

As for a defensive lineup in the field, Etchemendy expects Lesbo and junior Trae Still to play first base.