Elko baseball returns numerous contributors

ELKO — After no high school baseball for 11 months, prep action returns to the diamond.
For the Elko Indians — despite losing five players to graduation and another who elected to not play during his senior year — they should figure to be in the mix of the Division 3A North-East, returning a number of athletes and key contributors from the 2020 squad that was the first to be molded under first-year head coach Jeremy Etchemendy.
As juniors, Kaiden Cervantes (.273) and Lincoln Ratliff (.261) tied for the team lead with six hits apiece — finishing one-two in runs batted in.
Cervantes drove in a team-high seven runs and thumped the extra-base trifecta with a double, a triple and a home run.
Ratliff closed the shortened season with five RBIs, smacking two doubles and a triple.
Both Cervantes and Ratliff scored four runs — splitting second on the team — as graduated Rolando Acosta notched a team-high six runs scored.
Elko will welcome back their leading-returning hitters, now-juniors Kason Lesbo and Sterling Ferguson — who each hit .333 last season with two hits apiece in six at-bats.
The Indians are hoping Ratliff and Cervantes will not only maintain offensive success but also shut down opposing hitters.
“I think one of our strengths might be our pitching. Pretty much everyone on our team throws, so I’m hoping we get a lot of strikes on the mound and play great defense,” Etchemendy said. “Ratliff and Cervantes will pitch. (Nick) Collie, (Dillon) Eden, (Sterling) Ferguson and (Manny) Alvarado will probably be on the mound. I really haven’t gotten to see Alvarado throw since his (arm, hand) injury kept him out all last year. It’s so early, I’m not sure who we will pitch yet.”
Etchemendy also noted that senior Alex Perez can throw as well.
Another factor looming large is the fact that many players have not had time to throw many pitches, as Ratliff, Cervantes, Alvarado and Perez all played football and could not participate in preseason workouts.
Behind the plate, Etchemendy expects to hand the bulk of the catching duties to juniors Spenser Jones and Blaze Jones or sophomore Alex Salaz to replace the early departure of now-senior Luke Blair — who chose not to play baseball during his senior season.
“We’ll give him (Salaz) a hard look there,” Etchemendy said.
As for a defensive lineup in the field, Etchemendy expects Lesbo and junior Trae Still to play first base.
Second base — depending on who is on the mound — will also be manned by committee between junior OC Orozco, Eden and Collie.
At shortstop, Alvarado — when not pitching — will be joined by Ratliff or Eden.
At third, Etchemendy plans on featuring a combination of junior Javier Cortes, Ferguson and Ratliff.
The outfield may feature a trio of sophomores if Salaz isn’t catching, accompanied by Kai Alvarado and Craig Slater.
“We can also use put Jones, Perez or Eden out there. Jones is kind of our utility guy. He can play a bunch of positions,” Etchemendy said.
As for the make-up of Elko’s upcoming squad, the 17-man roster is comprised of six seniors, eight juniors and three sophomores.
Etchemendy said — despite possessing a lot of options on the mound — that the “scariest thing is pitching, especially early.”
“With some of them playing football and stuff, they haven’t thrown,” he said. “They’re going to need some relief.”
Season Opener
The Indians will open the season on the road, playing the Spartans at 3 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.
Elko will finish the three-game series at home, hosting a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Upper Kump Field.
