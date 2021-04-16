Elko baseball rolls past Spring Creek

Still lead off with a walk and scored on an RBI double by sophomore Alex Salaz, who rolled home on a base knock by junior Kason Lesbo.

Spring Creek was retired in the home half of the third, grounding into a 3-1 and a 6-3 before striking out.

The Indians grabbed two more runs in the top of the fourth for an 8-1 cushion — a run added back to Elko’s total.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ratliff tattooed a leadoff double to left-center and came around on a single by Cervantes, followed by a base knock by Lesbo — Cervantes scoring on a double by Salaz.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Spartans plated their final run.

Stewart reached on a one-out error at shortstop, stole second and third base and was driven in by a double to left field by junior Garrison Bylund.

Elko put the game on ice in the top of the fifth.

Alvarado led off with a walk, junior Nick Collie reached on an error at third base, and Ratliff earned a free pass.

Cervantes hit a single but was thrown out in a fielder’s choice on the next-at bat — driving in both Collie and Ratliff with a fly ball to right field — Alvarado already stealing home on a passed ball.