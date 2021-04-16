Elko baseball rolls past Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK — Like the Elko softball team, the Indians’ baseball team took care of business in its season opener.
Also playing Friday, in Spring Creek, Elko went up early and never really looked back.
In the top of the first inning, Elko senior Manny Alvarado led off with a walk and scored from an RBI single from fellow senior Lincoln Ratliff.
Ratliff gave the Indians a 2-0 lead after a walk to senior Kaiden Cervantes and a single by junior Trae Still.
In the bottom half, the Spartans managed was a leadoff walk by senior Jacob Rios — falling in order thereafter with three straight groundouts to the mound, third and second base — Rios stealing third after being pushed to second and scoring on a balk.
The Indians matched their first inning with a two-run second.
Senior Dillon Eden poked a double and scored on an RBI single from Alvarado, who stole a pair of bases for a 4-1 lead — one of the runs taken off the board.
Eden opened the bottom half of the second with a strikeout — granting a free pass to junior Ian Russell and senior Riley Stewart reaching on an error behind the plate — and the frame closed with another punchout.
Consistently, the Indians added a two-run third for a 5-1 lead.
Still lead off with a walk and scored on an RBI double by sophomore Alex Salaz, who rolled home on a base knock by junior Kason Lesbo.
Spring Creek was retired in the home half of the third, grounding into a 3-1 and a 6-3 before striking out.
The Indians grabbed two more runs in the top of the fourth for an 8-1 cushion — a run added back to Elko’s total.
Ratliff tattooed a leadoff double to left-center and came around on a single by Cervantes, followed by a base knock by Lesbo — Cervantes scoring on a double by Salaz.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Spartans plated their final run.
Stewart reached on a one-out error at shortstop, stole second and third base and was driven in by a double to left field by junior Garrison Bylund.
Elko put the game on ice in the top of the fifth.
Alvarado led off with a walk, junior Nick Collie reached on an error at third base, and Ratliff earned a free pass.
Cervantes hit a single but was thrown out in a fielder’s choice on the next-at bat — driving in both Collie and Ratliff with a fly ball to right field — Alvarado already stealing home on a passed ball.
The Spartans escaped further damage with a dart throw to second base by junior catcher Connor Clarke on an attempted steal.
Lesbo scored the Indians’ final run in the top of the sixth, leading off with a single and advancing to third on consecutive walks.
He was driven home by an RBI single from Alvarado for a 12-2 lead.
In the bottom half, junior Sterling Ferguson punched out the first batter but Stewart reached on an error.
Bylund drew a walk, but Elko recorded an out with a pickoff by junior catcher Blaze Jones to first base.
Ferguson slammed the door with his second K of the inning, capping a 12-2 Elko victory.
Up Next
The Indians (1-0) will close the three-game series with the Spartans (0-1) on a venue change, first pitch of a doubleheader set for 11 a.m. Saturday, at Upper Kump Field.