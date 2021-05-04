Elko baseball splits DH with Fallon, Wave take series

Ratliff led off the home half of the first and reached on an error at first base, which allowed him to take third base.

He scored on a one-out single up the middle by Cervantes.

Salaz followed with a double to center field — putting runners at second and third — and Eden scored Cervantes with a base knock to left.

Eden stole second base, and the Indians took a 3-0 lead as Salaz scored on a passed ball.

An error in center field gave the green light to both Eden and Manny Alvarado to roll home, opening a 5-0 advantage.

Elko sat Fallon down one-two-three in the top of the second, the frame bookended with punchouts by Ratliff.

Ratliff led off the bottom half with a base knock to left, runner set at first and third with a single by Collie to center — advancing to second on the throw.

Ratliff scored on a passed ball, and Collie crossed afterward for a 7-0 lead.

Cervantes — who earned a walk and took second on a passed ball — advanced to third on a groundout and was driven in by a groundout RBI by Eden for an 8-0 cushion.