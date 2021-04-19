Elko baseball takes 3 from Spring Creek

ELKO — Following Friday’s 12-2 victory in the season opener, the Elko baseball team started slowly but finished strong in the first half of Saturday’s twin bill versus Spring Creek.
The Indians plated six runs in the bottom of the sixth during the first game of the doubleheader — turning a 5-4 deficit into a 10-5 victory — and carried the momentum into the second half of the double dip, rolling to a 11-1 win for the series sweep.
Game One of DH
In the first contest of the doubleheader — the second of the series — offense was hard to come by for both teams for the majority of the contest.
In the top of the first, only Spring Creek junior Connor Clarke reached base — doing so on an error at third — Elko junior pitcher Nick Collie firing a pair of strikeouts.
The Indians threatened mightily in the home half, loading the bases in three at-bats — senior Manny Alvarado hitting a leadoff single to right field and Collie and senior Lincoln Ratliff following with consecutive walks.
However, the Spartans stiffened when challenged.
Senior Chase Milligan caught a fly ball in right field, and Spring Creek turned a fielder’s choice double play to end the frame — recording outs at second and third base.
Spring Creek was retired in order in the top of the second, hitting to groundouts and a fly out to short.
In the bottom of the second, the Indians managed only a two-out single by sophomore Craig Slater — who was stranded with an out at first base after a dropped-third strike.
The Spartans plated the first run of the contest in the away half of the third.
Milligan reached on a one-out error at third base, and runners were placed on the corners with a single to center field by senior Jacob Rios.
Rios stole second — the Spartans running a double-steal — Milligan darting home for a double swipe and a 1-0 lead.
In the home half, Elko saw the run and raised it by another.
Alvarado led off with a two-bag rip to left field, advancing to third on a single by Collie to short.
Alvarado scored on an error at first base, but the Spartans turned a rare 7-3 double play with a lineout to left — junior Ian Russell doubling off the runner with a throw senior Jaydon Mullins at first.
Senior Kaiden Cervantes poked a base knock to center and scored on the next at-bat, driven home on a double from sophomore Alex Salaz up the middle for a 2-1 lead.
For the Spartans, senior Grant Brorby hit a one-out single to left field in the top of the fourth and sophomore Ayden Harpo reached on an error at shortstop.
However, the inning closed with two left on — Spring Creek flying out to senior Dillon Eden in right field and falling victim to a Collie strikeout.
Elko junior Trae Still led off the bottom of the fourth with a single, but Spring Creek’s defense turned its second double play of the ballgame — Brorby turning the 6-3 lineout double play to Mullins.
The inning closed with an out at second on an attempted steal, Clark gunning down the runner with a throw to Rios.
Milligan led off the top of the fifth with an infield pop fly for a single, and Rios reached on an error at first.
However, Salaz cut down the lead runner with a throw to Ratliff at third base.
Spring Creek flew out to right field and lined out back to Collie on the mound to close the frame.
In the bottom of the fifth, Elko went to the front by three with a pair of runs.
Alvarado led off with his third hit — his second double — and Collie followed with a single on a bunt.
A walk to Ratliff loaded the bases, and the Indians grabbed a 3-1 lead on a fielder’s choice groundball by Cervantes — sending in Alvarado.
Following a strikeout by senior pitcher Gabe Lowe, Cervantes stole second base — an error at second allowing Collie a free run back to the plate for a 4-1 advantage.
The Spartans fought fire with fire in the top of the sixth.
Junior Garrison Bylund smacked a leadoff double, and scored after an error at first base on a grounder by Brorby.
After taking second on the same error, Brorby crossed on a one-out double by Russell to center field.
Spring Creek tied the game on the next AB — Russell scoring on a base knock by senior Riley Stewart — and the Spartans grabbed a 5-4 lead on the ensuing at-bat, as Stewart strolled in for a freebie on a balk.
Senior David Heard limited the damage with a strikeout for the third out.
Elko fought back with a huge frame in the bottom half.
Still led off with a single, and the bases were loaded with a base knock by junior Kason Lesbo and a walk to Alvarado.
Collie tied the game with a groundball to right field — sending in Slater — and a two-run double by Ratliff to left field gave the Indians a 7-5 lead, driving in senior Alex Perez and Alvarado.
Collie rolled home on another double from Cervantes, and Elko capped a six-run frame with a two-run single by Salaz for a 10-5 advantage — crossing Ratliff and Cervantes.
Clarke hit a one-out base knock for the Spartans in the top of the seventh, but a popup to first base and a groundout to Cervantes on the mound ended the contest.
Elko started slowly but finished with a flurry for a 10-5 victory.
Game Two of DH
Aside from a one-run second frame for both teams in the series finale, the second game of the doubleheader was all Elko pretty much throughout.
The Indians plated six runs in the third inning and cruised to an 11-1, mercy-rule win in five frames.
The Spartans managed just two hits in the contest, both coming in the top of the second.
Bylund led off the frame with a double to right field, and Brorby followed with a single to center.
Sophomore Riley Smith scored Bylund with a groundout to short, giving the Spartans a 1-0 lead.
The Indians tied the game in the home half, junior Blaze Jones extending and flying a base knock to left field with two outs — scoring Salaz.
The Spartans went down in order in the top of the third, Ratliff firing a pair of strikeouts to open the inning.
In the home half, the Indians began to put the game out of reach.
Alvarado scored on a fielder’s choice, and Cervantes crossed on a single by Salaz to right field.
The advantage grew to 5-1 on a two-RBI base knock by Lesbo — driving in Still and Salaz — and Lesbo and Eden gave Elko a 7-1 lead on a fielder’s choice groundball by junior Sterling Ferguson.
Following a leadoff lineout to Ferguson in the top of the fourth, Bylund and Brorby each drew walks but Ratliff shut down the inning with a fly out to sophomore Cai Alvarado in left field and a strikeout.
The Indians plated four more runs in the home half.
Still hit a single, Salaz reached on an error and Lesbo walked — loading the bases — Still scoring on a wild pitch.
Jones crossed Salaz with a single to third — beating out the throw at first — and Lesbo crossed on a wild pitch.
Alvarado thumped a single to center field for the final run of the game — sending in Collie — and the Indians capped the series sweep with an 11-1 victory.
In the top of the fifth, Alvarado entered in relief and struck out two hitters in a clean inning — which was capped with an incredible catch by Ratliff.
Playing shortstop, he retreated and laid out for a remarkable grab in foul ground behind third base.
Up Next
The Indians (3-0) will face Lowry (1-2) in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Upper Kump Field, only one contest counting toward the 3A North-East standings.
The Spartans (0-3) will look for their first win of the year against the Dust Devils (3-1) at 3 p.m. Wednesday, in Dayton.
GALLERY: Spring Creek at Elko Baseball Doubleheader Game Two — April 17, 2021