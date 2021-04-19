Elko baseball takes 3 from Spring Creek

However, the inning closed with two left on — Spring Creek flying out to senior Dillon Eden in right field and falling victim to a Collie strikeout.

Elko junior Trae Still led off the bottom of the fourth with a single, but Spring Creek’s defense turned its second double play of the ballgame — Brorby turning the 6-3 lineout double play to Mullins.

The inning closed with an out at second on an attempted steal, Clark gunning down the runner with a throw to Rios.

Milligan led off the top of the fifth with an infield pop fly for a single, and Rios reached on an error at first.

However, Salaz cut down the lead runner with a throw to Ratliff at third base.

Spring Creek flew out to right field and lined out back to Collie on the mound to close the frame.

In the bottom of the fifth, Elko went to the front by three with a pair of runs.

Alvarado led off with his third hit — his second double — and Collie followed with a single on a bunt.

A walk to Ratliff loaded the bases, and the Indians grabbed a 3-1 lead on a fielder’s choice groundball by Cervantes — sending in Alvarado.