Elko basketball: Decade of excellence — Indians win 10th-consecutive regional championship

WINNEMUCCA — On Saturday, the Elk boys basketball team did not play its best game — the Indians missing shots they generally make — but, as head coach Chris Klekas says, “defense travels.”

Despite being off, the Indians locked down — literally — their 10th-consecutive regional title with a 61-38 victory over No. 2 Fernley in the 3A North regional championship.

Fernley booked the first bucket on a take by senior Carson Kingston, and Elko went two minutes without a point — scoring on a jumper from the left win by senior Isaiah Dahl, who then added a free throw.

The Indians went up 6-2 on a trey by senior Trae Still — set up with a Dahl assist — who then opened an 8-2 advantage an inbound pass by senior Dumas.

On the break, Dahl passed to Still — who made a leaping grab and handed the ball back to Dumas for a deuce and a 10-2 lead.

Senior Ryan Gamsby was fouled and hit a free throw for the Vaqueros.

At the one-minute mark, Elko took a 10-point lead on a three from the left wing by senior Michael Klekas on a dish from Dahl — the Indians going up 12 with a layup on the right block by senior Andoni Fesenmaier on a slip screen with Dumas.

Going to the second period, Elko was up 15-3.

From a Dumas steal, the Indians pushed the pace — Still scoring on a dime across the court by Klekas.

With an offensive board on the weak side, Still booked a put-back for a 19-3 lead.

Fesenmaier scored from another inbound dish by Dumas, who then gave the Indians a 20-point lead with a pull-up jumper.

Still reached double figures with hard work, tipping in a missed shot over a pair of Fernley defenders.

Kingston hit a three from the right corner for the Vaqueros, but Dahl finished on an inbound dime from Dumas.

At the buzzer, Kingston railed a deep three from the right wing — making the score 27-9 at the half.

Elko left Fernley junior Jake Cumming all alone for an easy layup from an inbound pass, but Klekas tagged a three from the right wing.

Fesenmaier was fouled and hit 1-of-2 at the line, and Dumas stuck a trey on a feed from Klekas.

Gamsby scored on the left edge for the Vaqueros, and senior Joshua Cartagena drilled a triple.

Klekas was fouled while shooting a three and made all three attempts, and Cartagena went 1-for-2 on the other side.

With a nice lob over the defense, Klekas was fouled by a smaller defender — reaching double figures with a pair of freebies.

Fernley scored four in a row on a deuce with an offensive board by Kingston and another hoop from senior JR Reyes.

Elko sophomore Preston Chamberlin made a great block but was called for a foul, Fernley junior Jett Caudle going 1-for-2 at the stripe.

The Vaqueros outscored the Indians 13-12 in the third, but Elko led by 17 going to the fourth with the score at 39-22.

Caudle brought the deficit to 15 with a scoop, but Still finished on a roll to the rim with a pass by Dahl.

At the line, Still went 1-for-2 and opened a 42-24 lead.

He then scored on a slip to the rim and notched an And-1 — making a personal 7-0 run — and Fesenmaier yanked down the offensive board on the free throw for a follow-up deuce.

A pair of free throws by Dahl capped an 11-0 Elko streak, opening a 50-24 advantage.

Gamsby scored on the offensive glass and knocked down a hanging jumper on the right baseline, but Fesenmaier was hacked and drained both shots at the stripe — followed by a clean trip to the line by Dumas.

Fernley gained five straight on a two-point jumper and a try by Cartagena, but Dahl was fouled and buried both attempts — Kingston scoring for the Vaqueros — Dumas also sticking two more shots at the line.

Kingston dropped a trey for Fernley, but Still scored on the left block and was awarded a flagrant foul against the Fernley defender after a dime by senior Kason Lesbo as the Indians broke the Fernley press — making 1-of-2 technical free throws.

The Indians did not shoot the ball well, but Elko claimed their 10th-consecutive regional championship with a 61-38 victory over Fernley.

Still led all players with a career-high 21 points, leading a trio of Elko players in double digits — joined by 11 points apiece from Klekas and Dumas.

Fesenmaier and Dahl closed the scoring the Indians, each nearing double figures with nine points.

Kingston led Fernley with 15 points, Cartagena notched all of his nine points in the second half, Gamsby finished with seven points, Caudle added three points and the scoring for the Vaqueros was capped by a deuce apiece for Reyes and Cumming.

FERNLEY — 3 — 6 — 13 — 16 — 38 Total

ELKO — 15 — 12 — 12 — 22 — 61 Total

Up Next

The Indians are the North No. 1 seed for the 3A state tournament and will face South No. 2 Somerset-Losee in the semifinal round at 9 a.m. Friday, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas.

