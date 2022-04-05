Elko beats Lowry for 1st time since ‘12

ELKO — It was a win that was a decade in the making, but the Elko softball team finally beat Lowry for the first time since April 6, 2012.

On Friday, the Lady Indians opened league play of the Division 3A North-East — needing eight innings to dethrone the Lady Buckaroos by a final score of 5-4.

Unfortunately, as was the case with the 2012 team — Elko dropped the final two games of the series in a 13-11 dogfight and a 14-1 blowout.

Game One

The Lady Indians went to the front with a three-run effort in the home half of the third.

Freshman Elizabeth Romero scored on a line-drive single to right field by sophomore Ella Rainwater, and sophomore Alea Benitez crossed on an error at shortstop on a ball in play from sophomore Holly Hernandez — junior courtesy runner Alysia Madigan padding the margin on an RBI single by junior Ariah Sandoval.

Elko took a 4-0 lead with a run in the bottom of the fifth by Benitez — who led off with a triple to right field — on a base knock by Rainwater.

After keeping Lowry at bay and off the board for six frames, the Lady Indians let the Lady bucks back into the game with a four-run seventh.

Junior Shelbie Hoyt led off with a walk, senior Bailey Hayes sent a single to second base and Elko intentionally walked sophomore Savannah Stoker.

Senior Kenzi Dowd-Smith scored Hoyt with a base knock to left field, and junior Megan Cook hit a rope on a line up the middle — driving in Hayes and Stoker and making the score 4-3.

On a wild pitch, Dowd-Smith darted home and tied the game 4-4.

The Lady Indians were unable to take advantage of a leadoff single by Romero and intentional one-out walks to sophomore Candice Kley and Rainwater, stranding the bases full with consecutive flyouts to right field.

But, Elko recorded two outs in a row in extra innings — intentionally walking Stoker and escaping a single on a bunt by Dowd-Smith with a fly ball to Kley in center field.

In the home half of the eighth, sophomore Bryleigh Cervantes led off with an infield single and senior Hadlee Ratliff reached on an error at first base.

Following a strikeout, Romero came up with a clutch knock — driving in Cervantes with a bloop single to right field.

Elko walked off with an 8-7 victory in extra innings for its first win over Lowry in a decade.

Romero was 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run — driving in the game winner — Rainwater finished 2-for-3 and drove in two runs and Benitez hit 2-for-3 with a triple and scored twice.

Cervantes went 1-for-3 and scored the winning run, Kley batted 1-for-3 and Sandoval closed 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Madigan scored a run from her courtesy-runner role.

The Lady Indians stole three bases — Madigan, Romero and Cervantes taking a bag each.

In the circle, Rainwater went the distance for the win — throwing eight innings and allowing four runs on nine hits with six strikeouts and five walks.

LOWRY — 000 000 40 — 493

ELKO — 003 010 01 — 5(10)2

Game Two

After falling behind 10-6 in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, Elko’s comeback bid fell a couple runs short — putting up a run in the fifth and four more in the seventh — dropping the first half of the twin bill 13-11.

Lowry did major damage in the middle frames, exploding for nine runs in the third inning and another in the top of the fourth.

The Lady Bucks took a 13-7 lead with a three-run sixth, but the Lady Indians fought back with a four-run seventh — Kley scoring junior Nikole Grover with a single to short and Rainwater cranking a three-run bomb to right-center — but Sandoval was stranded at first after a single to right field when the tying run grounded out back to the pitcher.

Senior Abagail Whitted went 2-for-4 with two RBI, and Romero hit 2-for-4 with two runs — Hernandez batting 2-for-4 while driving in one run and scoring another.

Cervantes finished 2-for-5 with two RBI, and Rainwater was 1-for-3 with a team-high three RBI — scoring two runs of her own — on her blast over the wall.

Kley was 1-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, Sandoval hit 1-for-4 with a run scored and drove in another and Benitez batted 1-for-4 and scored once.

Without a hit, Ratliff scored once — Grover scoring a run as a courtesy runner.

On the bases, Benitez, Romero and Sandoval each recorded a steal.

In the circle, Whitted took the loss — allowing 13 runs (seven earned) on 10 hits with five walks across seven innings.

Defensively, the Lady Indians didn’t help their pitcher by committing eight errors as a team — three at third, two at short, two at second and one behind the plate.

LOWRY — 009 103 0 — (13)(10)2

ELKO — 103 210 4 — (11)(12)8

Game Three

In the series finale, Elko put up a run in the home half of the first and never scored again.

A pair of two-run errors at second base with two outs allowed for three-run Lowry efforts in the top of the second and again in the fourth, serving as the driving difference for five innings with the score at 6-1.

But, the Lady Bucks broke out the bats and rolled to a mercy-rule victory with an eight-run explosion in the top of the sixth — smacking six of their 11 hits in the frame — scoring 14 straight and taking the series with a 14-1 victory.

Benitez hit 2-for-4 with a triple and scored Elko’s only run on an RBI triple by Kley, who finished 1-for-3.

Rainwater was 1-for-1 with a walk and was hit by a pitch, and Whitted also went 1-for-1 in her lone appearance at the plate.

Cervantes batted 1-for-3 and Romero finished 1-for-4.

Madigan stole a base as a courtesy runner.

Rainwater was handed the loss, going 5-1/3 innings and allowing 14 runs — 11 earned — on 11 hits with seven free passes and two Ks.

Whitted was perfect in 2/3 innings of relief.

Defensively, the Lady Indians committed four errors — two leading to four runs.

LOWRY — 030 308 — (14)(11)1

ELKO — 100 000 — 174

Up Next

The Lady Indians (6-7 overall, 1-2 in league) will host Spring Creek (10-1 overall, 3-0 in league) at 3 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Newton Field — closing the three-game stand with a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16.

