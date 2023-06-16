ELKO — In their first games of the District 3 All-Stars tournament, Elko’s 12U baseball team dominated the action Friday morning against Ruby Mountain.

Elko built a 7-0 lead in the first inning and walked off early on a two-run error in the bottom of the third inning in a 15-0 victory.

All Ruby Mountain managed in the top of the first was a leadoff reach by Bridger Marrott on a dropped-third strike.

In the home half of the first, Elko grabbed the lead for good as Cooper Robinson stole home as Sebastian Drake swiped second base before also stealing third and crossing on a passed ball.

A double by Parker Post drove in Treye Jackson for a 3-0 lead.

On a sacrifice fly to center field by Braiden Albarran, Jovahni Felix tagged up and trotted in for a 4-0 advantage.

After a strikeout by Ruby Mountain pitcher Lane Buzzetti put two away, Elko rallied for three more runs.

Post was driven with a base knock up the middle by Matthew Dorman, who advanced to second on a passed ball and scored on a single to shallow right field by Levi Lovell.

The momentous inning was capped as Jayden Minchew stole home for a 7-0 cushion, Ruby Mountain ending the inning with a strikeout by Kaleb Drechsel.

Minchew struck out his third and fourth batters in the top of the second, but Ruby Mountain put two runners on base with walks — a one out free pass to Ryder Jolley and a two-out walk to walk to Steven Joggerst.

Ruby Mountain loaded the bases with a single in the air to center Trenton Gregory, but Elko escaped the inning unscathed with a punchout by Post — leaving the bases full.

In the top of the second, Elko tacked on a run — Carter Howard leading off with a single, stealing second, advancing to third on a groundout by Robinson and stealing home.

Following a two-out double to left field by Jackson and a base knock from Felix, Ruby Mountain limited the damage with a great play at third by Graden Cauley for a 5-3 groundout.

Ruby Mountain was retired in order in the top of third, Post firing two Ks and Robinson making a diving catch in center field.

In the bottom of the third, Elko closed the door.

Albarran led off with a single, Ricky Valdez was hit by a pitch — Dorman crossing Albarran with a groundball on an error at short.

Valdez took third on a passes ball and scored on another pitch that wound up at the backstop.

Ruby Mountain notched its first out of the frame with a strikeout by Roman Jaques-Carter, but Lovell walked and Dorman stole home as Lovell swiped second base.

Braden Foss drove in Lovell with a single down the third-base line — advancing to second on the throw home — and Howard worked a full-count walk.

Each runner to a base on a passed ball, and Foss rolled home on a single to shallow bloop to right field by Robinson.

With runners on the corners, Elko walked off with a groundball by Drake that was mishandled at second base — allowing Howard and Robinson each to score.

Elko advanced to the next round with a 15-0 victory by the mercy rule after three innings, Ruby Mountain falling to the losers’ bracket.

Up Next

Ruby Mountain will play an elimination game at 11 a.m. Saturday against the High Desert/ Winnemucca loser, while Elko will play its quarterfinal game against the Winnemucca/High Desert winner at 8 p.m. Friday, at Ernie Hall.