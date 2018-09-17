ELKO – The Elko volleyball team’s weekend was eventful, riding some up and downs but coming away with two Ws.
The Lady Indians came from behind Friday night, winning a five-set battle against South Tahoe, finishing the home stand with a three-set sweep of Dayton – the third frame providing some wild action.
Versus South Tahoe
The Lady Vikings came out hot in the first set, staking claim to a 25-20 victory.
Elko bounced back with a 25-18 win in the second frame, but South Tahoe regained the advantage while tying for the largest-margin victory of the match in the third frame by a final score of 25-17.
Placed on the brink of elimination, the Lady Indians tied the contest and forced a fifth frame with a 25-18 victory in the fourth set.
In the fifth set, Elko dominated the action – rolling to a 15-7 win – coming from behind after falling in the first game, winning the final two sets for a 3-2 win in the weekend opener.
“We were up and down. We didn’t play well to start but came back and continued to have good and bad moments, but the girls kept fighting and never quit,” said Elko coach Cammie Nelson.
Senior Kaitlyn Rizo led Elko with 12 kills, senior Elena Howe following with 10 putaways.
Defensively at the net, senior Alexis Elquist swatted a team-high three blocks – junior Cassie Spence sending two shots back to their senders.
Spence topped the roster with 21 digs, Howe closing with 18 digs.
Versus Dayton
Facing a much-smaller Dayton team on Saturday, the Lady Indians began slowly – needing to make defensive adjustments.
Elko eked out a 25-23 victory in the first frame, dominated the second set by a score of 25-12 and needed a comeback for the ages in a 26-24 clincher in the third game.
In the first set, the Lady Indians struggled early with the soft, drop shots by the Lady Dust Devils.
Tasked without height against an Elko team with remarkable length, Dayton often went for tips and rolls around and floated hits over block attempts.
Junior Marissa Hein and senior Brianda Diaz paced the Lady Dust Devils early, the bulk of Elko’s first points coming off kills by junior Tara Welch.
Every time the Lady Indians pulled to within a point or two, Elko ended its runs with errors – serving the ball into the net, hitting shots long and out of bounds or shanking receptions of serves.
Dayton built a 10-5 advantage, but a drop shot by Howe and a net serve by Dayton cut the deficit to four at 11-7.
Elquist trimmed the lead to three at 11-8 with a hard block, but Diaz ripped a solid kill with front spin in the center for the floor.
Dayton began to make hitting errors of its own, and a front-spin spike by Welch cut the lead to one at 13-12.
A push was dropped to the center of Elko’s defense, but the Lady Dust Devils sent their next hit long.
The game was tied 14-14 on a big ace by Elko junior Courtney Mountford, bit Diaz placed a roll shot in the heart of the floor for Dayton – a net violation giving the Lady Dust Devils a 16-14 lead.
Dayton gave up the next point by nailing a ball into the post, but Diaz answered with another putaway and an ace for an 18-15 lead.
A net serve cut the lead to 18-16, and Spence smoked an ace of her own.
The next serve sailed wide, but Howe climbed the ladder for emphatic smash.
A tip for Dayton earned a point across the court, and Elko sent the next shot long – falling behind 21-18.
Elko made a three-point run on a Dayton error, an ace by sophomore libero Mariah Johnston and a timely kill by Rizo.
The run ended with a long hit, but Elquist tied the game at 22-all with a putaway.
The Lady Indians gained their first lead of the match at 23-22 with a kill by Rizo on a free ball, followed by an Elquist ace.
At game-point, Dayton stayed alive with a drop shot by Hein, but Spence closed the frame with what should have been a free ball for Dayton – a backward bump finding a home.
Elko took the opening frame 25-23.
The second set was not near as eventful, Elko gaining traction early for a 4-0 lead.
A double touch was followed by a block by sophomore Sarah Gorman, an ace by Howe and a crosscourt putaway by Rizo.
Dayton came back with four points of its own on a long serve, a Diaz touch shot, a ball in the net and a drop by Hein.
Elko responded with a five-point run: Gorman and Elquist combing for a stuff, a Dayton shot out of bounds and a pounded ball by Welch – who stuffed the next Dayton attempt.
A shank ended the run and a cross went wide, but the Lady Indians strung together another four-point streak – using two hitting errors by Dayton, a kill by Rizo and a line violation.
With the score at 14-8, Elko jumped to a 16-8 lead on a crosscourt putaway and an ace by Welch.
Dayton took the next two points, but the Lady Indians tore off a six-point barrage – including an ace by Spence, two smacks by Howe and a kill by Gorman.
Diaz stopped the run with consecutive points of her own, but the next three points went to Elko on a shot out of bounds, a free ball and a hit into the net.
Elko set up Dayton for elimination with a 25-12 victory.
The Lady Dust Devils were far from ready to go home, opening the third set with a 6-1 lead, junior Tamia Powell pushing a ball down and serving an ace.
Rizo cut the deficit to 7-4 with a spike on a free ball, but Diaz came back with a wicked drive down the line in the back-right corner.
Dayton built a 13-7 lead on a block by Hein, the teams trading points with a long rally ended by a putaway from Gorman, a kill by Rizo in the middle and a push by Diaz.
She made another nasty kill for a 17-10 lead, Dayton pulling ahead by nine with Elko hitting errors.
Spence made a touch shot and served an ace for Elko in succession, and Howe thumped a ball and trimmed the lead to seven at 20-13.
Diaz gave Dayton a 21-13 lead, but the Lady Indians began their comeback.
A free ball was not returned over the net, Spence served up an ace, Howe made a resounding kill and Gorman notched consecutive points – the lead sliced to three at 21-18.
A double touch gave the Lady Dust Devils a point, but Howe gained it right back – nailing a shot, going straight back up and whacking the return right back down.
Dayton hit two shots out of bounds, but a net ball by Elko set up game-point, the Lady Indians trailing 24-20.
A serve was went long, and Elquist put a shot away and made the score 24-22.
Gorman fired an ace, and a cross by Rizo tied the contest 24-all.
Elquist gave the Lady Indians a 25-24 lead with a hit that found a hole in the middle – now placing Dayton in a match-point struggle – and Welch drilled the game-winning shot for the Lady Indians.
Elko scored 13 of the match’s final 16 points – including the final six – sweeping Dayton in three-straight sets by a final score of 26-24 in the third frame.
Rizo and Howe tied for the team high with eight kills apiece for the Lady Indians, Howe’s 12 assists also tops for the team.
She added 10 digs and an ace.
Spence led Elko with 12 digs and three aces, followed by two aces and six kills from Welch.
Gorman and Elquist tied for the team best in blocks, each swatting two shots.
Johnston made 11 digs and served an ace, Mountford dishing 11 assists and nailing an ace of her own.
The Lady Indians improved to 6-1 and are in sole possession of second place in the Division 3A North standings, dropping Dayton to 4-3 in league play.
“Dayton is really small, so it took us a while to adjust to their hits around and lofted over our block,” Nelson said. “Toward the end of the third set, Alexis did a really good job of backing away from the net and digging up those soft hits in the middle.”
Elko will take to the road for its weekend series, tipping off at 6 p.m. Friday in Sparks (0-6) and noon Saturday in Fernley (4-1).
