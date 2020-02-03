Elko beats Sparks, gets whipped by Fernley

The offense was capped by two points apiece for freshman Peyton Jacaway, junior Sydnee Patterson and sophomore Sidnee Auge.

Sparks was led by eight points from junior Anahi Flores.

The Lady Railroaders’ scoring was closed with a deuce for sophomore Kayla Flores and a free throw by junior Joscelyn Cea.

Versus Fernley

On Saturday, Fernley did its damage in the second half — closing the game on a 39-21 run for a 67-44 victory.

The Lady Vaqueros took the first quarter by a tally of 16-11, but the second period played out a dead heat — the squads scoring 12 points each — Fernley leading 28-23 at the break.

The game blew open in the third quarter, the Lady Vaqueros making a 13-0 run and hanging up a frame-high 24 points — Elko scoring 11 in the period.

Entering the fourth, the Lady Indians trailed by 16 with the score at 52-38.

The deficit increased in the fourth, Fernley closing the contest with a 15-10 advantage down the stretch for a 23-point blowout.

Elko had no answers for Fernley junior Karli Burns, who hit two 3s and scored 10 of her game-high 20 points in the third quarter.