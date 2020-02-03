You are the owner of this article.
Elko beats Sparks, gets whipped by Fernley
Elko beats Sparks, gets whipped by Fernley

Avery Beatty

Elko's Avery Beatty (12) finishes ahead of South Tahoe's defense after making a steal on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Centennial Gymnasium. On Friday, Jan. 31, Beatty scored a career-high 13 points in a 52-11 victory over Sparks and eclipsed the mark with a team-high 17 points (14 in the second half) in a 67-44 loss to Fernley on Saturday, Feb. 1.

 Anthony Mori

FERNLEY — The Elko girls basketball team’s weekend went exactly as the first time the Lady Indians played their opponents.

On Friday, Elko backed up a 65-7 home victory against Sparks on Dec. 20, 2019, at Centennial Gymnasium, with a 52-11 road win over the Lady Railroaders.

However, No. 1 Fernley showed its 76-53 road victory over the Lady Indians on Dec. 21, 2019, in Elko, was no fluke.

Despite a five-point game at the break, the Lady Vaqueros pulled away for a 67-44 victory Saturday.

Versus Sparks

The Lady Indians had little trouble putting the ball in the bucket Friday night, Elko having even less trouble keeping the Lady Railroaders off the scoreboard.

In a 52-11 win, nine players scored for Elko — two in double digits — led by a game-high 14 points from senior Katie Ross and a career-high 13 points off the bench by freshman Avery Beatty.

Senior Izzy Eklund finished with seven points, freshman Aurora Eklund added five points, junior Olivia Morrell closed with four points and senior Summer Nielsen tallied three.

The offense was capped by two points apiece for freshman Peyton Jacaway, junior Sydnee Patterson and sophomore Sidnee Auge.

Sparks was led by eight points from junior Anahi Flores.

The Lady Railroaders’ scoring was closed with a deuce for sophomore Kayla Flores and a free throw by junior Joscelyn Cea.

Versus Fernley

On Saturday, Fernley did its damage in the second half — closing the game on a 39-21 run for a 67-44 victory.

The Lady Vaqueros took the first quarter by a tally of 16-11, but the second period played out a dead heat — the squads scoring 12 points each — Fernley leading 28-23 at the break.

The game blew open in the third quarter, the Lady Vaqueros making a 13-0 run and hanging up a frame-high 24 points — Elko scoring 11 in the period.

Entering the fourth, the Lady Indians trailed by 16 with the score at 52-38.

The deficit increased in the fourth, Fernley closing the contest with a 15-10 advantage down the stretch for a 23-point blowout.

Elko had no answers for Fernley junior Karli Burns, who hit two 3s and scored 10 of her game-high 20 points in the third quarter.

She led a trio of Lady Vaqueros in double figures, sophomore Willow Jacobson following with 16 points and senior Katelyn Bunyard finishing with 10 points.

Senior Celeste Condie approached double digits with eight points, senior Jaiden Sullivan dropped six points, sophomore Braelyn Birkel added four points and freshman Alizah Lara closed out the scoring with three points.

Elko was led by a great ballgame from Beatty, who set a new career best on back-to-back days with 17 points — scoring 14 in the second half.

The Lady Indians gained six points apiece from Ross, Jacaway and Nielsen.

Aurora Eklund notched five points, and Elko’s offense was finished with four points from Morrell.

ELKO — 11 — 12 — 11 — 10 — 44 Total

FERNLEY — 16 — 12 — 24 — 15 — 67 Total

Up Next

The Lady Indians (11-10 overall, 8-5 in league) will need at least a split of their upcoming home series to maintain its No. 5 position in the 3A North standings, tipping off with No. 3 Lowry (12-8 overall, 10-3 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday and No. 6 Fallon (10-10 overall, 8-6 in league) at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

