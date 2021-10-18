Elko blows through Dayton in 1st half

DAYTON — The Elko football team — which has not lost a league contest — needed no more than the first half to remain undefeated in Division 3A North-East play, scoring 28 points in the first quarter Friday night against winless Dayton.
The Indians added 13 points in the second quarter — turning the game into a running clock — and rolled to a 41-0 victory, neither team finding the board after halftime.
Doing its damage on the ground, Elko ran for 255 yards as a team on 25 carries — averaging slightly more than a first down on every tote — sophomore Eli Finlayson scoring five first-half TDs.
Finlayson — less than a week after hanging four score on Fallon — racked on 172 yards on only seven touches, carrying for a 24.6 average.
Junior quarterback Justus Nielsen was efficient and mistake free, completing 7-of-15 passes for 120 yards with a touchdown against no interceptions.
He also carried the ball five times for 38 yards.
Senior Blaze Jones received some action in the backfield and ran 11 times for 27 yards, and senior Andres Cervantes went 13 yards on his lone attempt.
Despite a small number of receptions, the wealth was spread around.
Sophomore Preston Chamberlin topped the team with a 47-yard grab, and senior Andoni Fesenmaier tied for the team high with two catches for 37 yards — including a touchdown.
Junior Ayden Whiting pulled down a pair of passes for 30 yards, and sophomore Cael Sellers hauled in two balls for 11 yards.
Defensively, sophomore Jacob Aguirre continued his progression and paced Elko with seven tackles and picked off a pass.
Juniors Mason Chacon and Alejandro Salaz each recorded five stops, Chacon notching 2.5 sacks.
With a balanced effort, Whiting, Sellers, sophomore Quentin Williams, senior Elijah Green, Jones and junior Craig Slater all mounted three tackles.
Senior Tyler Coffelt, Cervantes, senior Cohen Chapin and senior Noah Chacon tallied two tackles apiece.
Behind Mason Chacon’s 2.5 sacks, Cervantes added another and Green booked a half-sack.
On special teams, the Indians also worked out some assignment kinks — after Fallon routinely blocked extra points — Sellers successfully splitting the uprights on five of his six PATs.
Up Next
Elko (3-0 in league) is in sole possession of first place in the 3A North-East standings and will try to solidify a first-round bye for the regional playoffs — a crossover postseason versus the 3A North-West — in its regular season finale against Spring Creek (1-2 in league) at 7 p.m. Friday, at Warrior Field, during the Indians’ homecoming and senior-night ballgame.