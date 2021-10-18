Elko blows through Dayton in 1st half

DAYTON — The Elko football team — which has not lost a league contest — needed no more than the first half to remain undefeated in Division 3A North-East play, scoring 28 points in the first quarter Friday night against winless Dayton.

The Indians added 13 points in the second quarter — turning the game into a running clock — and rolled to a 41-0 victory, neither team finding the board after halftime.

Doing its damage on the ground, Elko ran for 255 yards as a team on 25 carries — averaging slightly more than a first down on every tote — sophomore Eli Finlayson scoring five first-half TDs.

Finlayson — less than a week after hanging four score on Fallon — racked on 172 yards on only seven touches, carrying for a 24.6 average.

Junior quarterback Justus Nielsen was efficient and mistake free, completing 7-of-15 passes for 120 yards with a touchdown against no interceptions.

He also carried the ball five times for 38 yards.

Senior Blaze Jones received some action in the backfield and ran 11 times for 27 yards, and senior Andres Cervantes went 13 yards on his lone attempt.

Despite a small number of receptions, the wealth was spread around.