ELKO – Entering the 2018-2019 boys basketball season, the same team has captured the regional championship each of the last seven seasons.
Someone would have to dig back to the 2010-2011 season to find a team not named Elko in order to discover a regional title not won by the Indians, that distinction going to the Lowry Buckaroos.
Last season, the Indians nearly pulled off another undefeated season in league play – going 15-1 in the Division 3A North – the lone blemish coming in a 61-51 loss to Spring Creek on Feb. 6, ending Elko’s 71-game home winning streak.
The Indians avenged the loss with a 55-44 victory on Feb. 17 in the Division 3A North regional championship, at Centennial Gymnasium.
Entering the 3A state tournament as the No. 1 seed from the North, Elko battled South No. 2 Cheyenne in the state semifinal.
Elko held a two-point lead with less than 1:30 remaining but gave up a three on the following possession, eventually falling to the Desert Shields for the second straight season by a final score of 57-53.
The Indians closed the year with a 22-5 overall record.
Entering the upcoming season, Elko will see something for the first time – three Klekas brothers on the same team.
Returning will be senior guard Alex Klekas and sophomore point guard Sean Klekas, throwing 6-foot-2 freshman Michael Klekas into the mix.
As a junior, Alex Klekas played his way to 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-State selections, averaging a team-high 13.4 points, four rebounds, 2.6 assists and leading the Indians with 2.4 steals.
Running the point as a freshman, Sean Klekas earned an honorable mention for the league awards – posting 8.3 points, a team-best 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game.
Head coach Chris Klekas thinks guard play can be a strength of his team as the Indians prepare for their eighth straight trip to state.
“We’re fairly young – a pretty good mix of five sophomores, five juniors and five seniors – but I think we have some good experience coming back, especially with our guard play,” he said. “We have two starters back, and Ronin (Rowley) didn’t start last year but he played a lot.”
Rowley will play a major factor in the middle for the Indians during his senior season.
He must assume the void left by graduated center Jeron Yopps, who was named a 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-State player last season after averaging 10.7 points and a team-high seven rebounds.
The Indians also sent off forward Jose Zataray, who earned 2nd-Team All-North honors with nine points and 5.7 boards per contest.
“We have good height – young height – a good mix of kids and practices have been going just fine,” coach Klekas said.
A large chunk of the Indians’ height comes in the form of twin brothers, sophomores Calvin Burden (6-foot-3) and Dillan Burden (6-foot-4).
Senior Joe Simpkins will also accept a larger role in his final season of varsity basketball, possessing the ability to stretch defenses with his range from the wing.
As the season progresses, coach Klekas said his team must improve by “building depth, having kids figure out how to play at the varsity level and seniors stepping up.”
The Indians will open the year with a preseason slate at home, hosting the Elko Tournament at Centennial Gymnasium.
Elko’s first game will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday versus Meridian (Idaho), following with a 7:30 p.m. Friday tipoff against Reno and closing the tourney with a 1:30 p.m. Saturday battle with Reed.
Get your first glimpse of the 2018-2019 Elko boys basketball team during the annual Alumni game, taking place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Centennial Gymnasium, the girls beginning the action at 5 p.m.
