Elko boys blank Dayton and Fernley

ELKO — After playing the first series of games to start the second half of the league schedule, the Elko boys soccer team is still unbeaten in Division 3A North-East contests.
On Friday, the Indians didn’t play their best but still managed a 2-0 victory over Dayton — following with a 4-0 win Saturday against Fernley.
Versus Dayton
Against the Dust Devils, Elko started slowly — not possessing and passing with its regular efficiency.
In fact, the game was scoreless at the half.
However, the Indians began to pick up steam and made enough plays after the break to pull ahead.
The offensive drought was broken, fittingly, by a defender.
Senior Spenser Jones won a ball near midfield, dribbled down the right side and hit a shot across the field — netting a 1-0 lead in the lower-left corner of the frame.
Elko’s second and final goal of the game came from a Dayton foul inside the box, sophomore Nico Avila stroking the penalty kick.
The Indians slowly took control of the game and pulled away for a 2-0 victory.
Versus Fernley
On Saturday, Elko created offensive success early.
In the fourth minute, Avila tallied his second goal in as many days — botting home a ball on a cross from senior OC Orozco.
The Indians appeared to take a 2-0 lead moments later, but a follow-up goal by junior Langston Bonafide was take away due to an offside penalty.
Senior Freddy Cervantes had a shot deflected on an indirect kick with a drop from Avila, and sophomore Leo Pulgar also fired a shot that ricocheted away.
On a Fernley inside the box, Elko elected to have senior goalie Eric Azcue take the ensuing penalty kick.
Azcue’s PK was hit hard but sailed high — smacking off the crossbar — and Cervantes had a shot saved by the Vaqueros’ keeper.
But — in the 17th minute — Fernley was handed another foul just a step inside the box, Cervantes drawing the whistle as he was tripped.
Avila sent a low-line drive to the right corner of the frame, beating Fernley’s goalie to his left for a 2-0 lead.
On a corner kick by Avila, Cervantes hit a shot high over the crossbar — Avila missing a kick from distance wide to the left.
Fernley nearly cut the deficit in half on a free kick by senior Hayden Fagundes, senior Robert Whalen crossing the ball to the middle on a header to junior Drake Lanning — whose shot skipped high and to the left.
For the Indians, sophomore Orlando Ruiz attempted a shot but hit the ball directly to the Fernley goalie.
Cervantes scored on an assist from Avila, but the goal was taken off the board.
On a free kick, Cervantes’ shot was booted out of the box — the follow by sophomore Jonathan Jaimes saved by the keeper.
Lanning had another scoring opportunity for the Vaqueros, but Azcue came forward and deflected the ball just as it was struck.
At the half, the Indians led 2-0.
After the break, Elko put the game on ice — matching its first-half production with a pair of second-half goals.
Junior sweeper Miguel Abarca scored on a corner kick, flying in for a header off the assist from Avila.
On a shot from outside the 18-yard box, Cervantes capped the scoring for the game — extending Elko’s advantage to 4-0.
Up Next
The Indians (7-0 in league) will host Spring Creek (3-3-1 in league) at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, at Adobe Middle School.