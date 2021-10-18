Elko boys blank Dayton and Fernley

In the fourth minute, Avila tallied his second goal in as many days — botting home a ball on a cross from senior OC Orozco.

The Indians appeared to take a 2-0 lead moments later, but a follow-up goal by junior Langston Bonafide was take away due to an offside penalty.

Senior Freddy Cervantes had a shot deflected on an indirect kick with a drop from Avila, and sophomore Leo Pulgar also fired a shot that ricocheted away.

On a Fernley inside the box, Elko elected to have senior goalie Eric Azcue take the ensuing penalty kick.

Azcue’s PK was hit hard but sailed high — smacking off the crossbar — and Cervantes had a shot saved by the Vaqueros’ keeper.

But — in the 17th minute — Fernley was handed another foul just a step inside the box, Cervantes drawing the whistle as he was tripped.

Avila sent a low-line drive to the right corner of the frame, beating Fernley’s goalie to his left for a 2-0 lead.

On a corner kick by Avila, Cervantes hit a shot high over the crossbar — Avila missing a kick from distance wide to the left.