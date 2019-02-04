WINNEMUCCA – A win is a win, and the Elko boys basketball team remains unbeaten in league play.
Following a 69-52 win Friday at No. 1-ranked Fallon, Elko found some tough sledding in its next matchup.
The Indians improved to 13-0 in the Division 3A North, but Elko received a major challenge Saturday on the road against Lowry – overcoming an early deficit and clinging to a 63-55 victory.
Lowry built a 16-14 advantage after the first quarter, the Indians tying the ballgame with a 12-10 run in the second period.
At the break, Elko and Lowry were gridlocked at 26-all.
From the locker room, the Indians separated themselves a little bit with a 20-14 advantage in the third quarter.
Entering the fourth, Elko led by six at 46-40.
The Indians never really landed the knockout blow but did enough to earn the decision.
In the final frame, Elko held off Lowry with a 17-15 tally in the final-eight minutes.
At the final buzzer, the Indians marched to 13-0 in league play with a 63-55 victory over the Buckaroos – dropping Lowry to 10-3 in the Division 3A North.
Freshman Michael Klekas accounted for more than one-third of Elko’s offense, piling on a game-high 23 points – scoring 13 in the second half.
He tied for the team high with seven rebounds, snagged a team-best two steals and buried a three.
Senior Ronin Rowley dropped 11 points for the Indians – giving Elko its second double-digit scorer – tying Klekas for the team high with seven boards.
Rowley also dished three assists and made a takeaway.
Sophomore Sean Klekas and senior Alex Klekas scored eight apiece for the Indians.
Alex Klekas finished with five rebounds, a team-high four assists and a steal – Sean Klekas dishing two assists.
Senior Joe Simpkins knocked down one of Elko’s three triples, posting five points and two boards.
Freshman Dawson Dumas drained the Indians’ third three and senior Cooper Jones also added three points – leading the Indians defensively with two blocks and a swipe.
Elko’s offense was capped by a deuce from sophomore Calvin Burden.
Junior EJ Alvarez also climbed the ladder for a rejection.
For the Buckaroos, senior Dorsey Naveran scored 13 of his team-high 20 points in the first half.
He was joined in double figures by 12 points from senior Brendan Domire.
Junior Kobe Stoker neared double digits with nine points, senior Scottie Smith and junior Michael Casalez each added four points and the roster was rounded off by two-points apiece by junior Preston Snow, sophomore JJ Backus and junior Max Mavity.
Up Next
The Indians will play their final road game of the season – finishing off a 10-game away stint – against the Spartans (4-9 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, in Spring Creek.
