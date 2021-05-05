Elko boys finish 2nd in Dayton, girls 3rd

Sophomore Ayden Whiting claimed the win in the 300-meter hurdles with a PR time of 47-flat.

While the Indians did not win the 1600 meters, they did do a number on their points total and the competition — placing four runners in the top-five.

Junior Philip Neff ran second and crossed the line with a one-mile journey of 5:20.8, junior Keian Lostra took third in 5:45.6 and freshman James Fericks placed fourth in 5:46.1.

Fellow freshman Bradyn Berry rounded out the top-five with a time of 5:46.5.

Neff finished second in the high jump and cleared the bar at 5-feet-2-inches, and junior Jarett Taylor finished fourth on a PR height of 5-feet.

The Indians also placed two athletes in the top-five of the long jump, as Finlayson set a PR of 18-feet-7-inches for second place and Whiting spanned 15-feet-9-inches for fifth.

Whiting also ranked second in the triple with a total span of 40-feet-1-3/4-inches for a new personal best.

In the shot put, Elko closed out the top-five with a fourth and a fifth.

Sophomore Liam Moore went for a 37-foot-11-inch shove and senior Luke Blair tossed a personal-record 26-feet-2-inches — capping the top-five.