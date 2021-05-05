Elko boys finish 2nd in Dayton, girls 3rd

DAYTON — In the second track and field meet of the year, the Elko boys notched their second runner-up finish in as many tries.
On Saturday, during the Dayton League Meet, the Indians trailed only the hosts — Dayton winning their home meet with 226 points and Elko taking second with 176 points.
Elko’s girls ranked third behind Dayton (241.5) and Fernley (218.5) with 92 points.
Boys
A large portion of Elko’s points came from the speed of senior Brayden Barnhurst, who won each of his sprints.
In the 100 meters, he darted across the line 11.6 seconds — narrowly edging out the personal-record 11.6 set by junior teammate Kaden Haase.
Barnhurst’s victory in the 200 meters was a little more comfortable — the Indians going one-two again — finishing in 24.2 seconds, freshman teammate Eli Finlayson setting a PR in 24.5 seconds for second place.
Junior Andres Cervantes put three Elko runners in the top-five with a fourth-place 24.8 for a PR.
Senior Zeth Kinterknecht gave the Indians the highest successfully-cleared vault in the pole vault, going over the bar at 7-feet-6-inches.
In the 3200 meters, Elko sophomore Landon Lenz took first place with an eight-lap, tw0-mile trek of 11:57 for a personal best.
Sophomore Ayden Whiting claimed the win in the 300-meter hurdles with a PR time of 47-flat.
While the Indians did not win the 1600 meters, they did do a number on their points total and the competition — placing four runners in the top-five.
Junior Philip Neff ran second and crossed the line with a one-mile journey of 5:20.8, junior Keian Lostra took third in 5:45.6 and freshman James Fericks placed fourth in 5:46.1.
Fellow freshman Bradyn Berry rounded out the top-five with a time of 5:46.5.
Neff finished second in the high jump and cleared the bar at 5-feet-2-inches, and junior Jarett Taylor finished fourth on a PR height of 5-feet.
The Indians also placed two athletes in the top-five of the long jump, as Finlayson set a PR of 18-feet-7-inches for second place and Whiting spanned 15-feet-9-inches for fifth.
Whiting also ranked second in the triple with a total span of 40-feet-1-3/4-inches for a new personal best.
In the shot put, Elko closed out the top-five with a fourth and a fifth.
Sophomore Liam Moore went for a 37-foot-11-inch shove and senior Luke Blair tossed a personal-record 26-feet-2-inches — capping the top-five.
Moore closed out the top-five in the discus, spinning a personal-best distance of 108-feet-11-inches.
In the 110-meters hurdles, sophomore Conner Tervort set a personal record of 23.9 seconds for fourth place.
Relays
Elko won two of its three relays, taking the titles in both the 4x100 meters and the 4x800.
The 4x100 team — consisting of Pete Romero, Shawn Sessions, Finlayson and Barnhurst — rolled around the track in 46.6 seconds.
Lenz, Berry, Lostra and Neff — comprising the 4x800 team — collectively ran eight laps in 10:01.
The Indians’ 4x200 squad — Ricky Calderon, Cervantes, Sessions and Romero — was disqualified.
Girls
For the Lady Indians, they took home consecutive titles in the sprinting events.
In the 100 meters, sophomore Tyra Christean set a personal record of 13.2 seconds for a comfortable half-second lead.
The margin of victory was lengthy for senior Sydnee Rizo in the 200 meters, setting a PR of 28.5 seconds for a 2.3-second cushion.
From the shortest races to the longest, Elko gained another first in the 3200 meters from an eight-lap, two-mile run of 13:26 for a personal record from freshman Reese Hatch.
The Lady Indians fared well the in the 800 meters, sophomore Carly Nielsen finishing second with a time of 2:51.2 and freshman Evelyn Meyer crossing in 3:21.1 for fourth place.
Nielsen also notched a second-place 6:11.2 in the 1600 meters.
Elko also did well in the pole vault, sending two girls into the top-four.
With a personal-record vault of 7-feet, senior Loulou Neff was the runner-up in the event.
Junior Myla Negrete cleared the bar at 6-feet-6-9nches for fourth place.
Junior Ellen Wickersham finished third and fourth in her throwing events, taking third with a distance of 26-feet-3-inches in the shot put and launching 80-feet-9-1/2=inches for fourth in the discus.
Relay
Competing in just one relay, Elko took full advantage.
In the 4x800, Nielsen, Neff, sophomore Dalyla Gaytan and Hatch collectively ran the 3200-meter race in 11:16.
Up Next
Elko’s next meet will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 8, in Spring Creek.