IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – The finishes were the exact same for the Elko varsity boys and varsity girls at the Tiger/Grizz cross country meet Friday, at Freeman Park.
The Indians and Lady Indians each placed 15th in the varsity team standings.
Varsity boys
With the varsity division separated into “A” and “B” races, the Indians ranked 15th out of 18 teams in the “A” run, totaling 375 points.
Senior Alex Klekas paced Elko with a 12th-place finish and a time of 17:35.1, which would have been good enough for seventh place in the “B” class.
Sophomore Sean Klekas followed his older brother with a time of 19:05.3 and finished 65th, but he would have placed 19th in the “B” division.
Sophomore Jimmy Murphy continued the trend of underclassmen runners for Elko, crossing 96th in the “A” class and a time of 20:34.6 and would have finished 47th in the slower division.
Senior Peter Neff took 98th in the “A” class, the final Elko runner to cross in the top-100 of a 117-person field, his time of 20:38.8 good enough for 48th in the lower class.
Varsity girls
Like the boys, the Lady Indians placed 15th in the varsity “A” standings of an 18-team field, Elko posting 393 team points.
Sophomore Xandry De Arrieta topped Elko’s roster with a time of 22:47.2 and rounded out the top-30 of the “A” run, which would have tied for 16th in the varsity “B” race.
Lulu Neff, Elko’s other promising sophomore, placed 71st in the elite division, her time of 24:21.6 fast enough for 35th in the slower run.
Elko’s only other top-100 finishers in the “A” race (116 runners) were juniors Marrisa Valdez and Viviana Gavaldon.
Valdez ranked 91st in the varsity “A” run with a time of 25:16.2, and Gavaldon followed in 97th with a time of 26:03.8.
Their runs would have placed 44th and 53rd, respectively, in the varsity “B” division.
Junior varsity boys
Elko placed 23rd out of 24 teams in the junior varsity division with 659 team points.
The only runners who crossed in the top-200 of a 337-deep field were freshmen Kevin Tanner and Connor Cooper.
Tanner closed in 184th place with a time of 23:19.9, and Cooper placed 197th in 23:39.3.
JV girls
The Lady Indians did not have enough runners to post a team finish.
Sophomore Alexis Castor ranked 111th in the junior varsity girls race with a time of 28:35.8, followed by a 29:48.1 by sophomore teammate Ava Nielson for 134th.
Junior Rachel Toney finished in the top-200 of a race with 223 finishers, placing 197th in 34:33.7.
Elko’s athletes will compete Wednesday at the Canyon Ridge Run, in Twin Falls, Idaho.
