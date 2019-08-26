SOUTH TAHOE, California — Through two games of the South Tahoe Tournament, the Elko boys soccer team was perfect.
Despite a 4-0 shutout loss in the Indians’ finale against Division 4A juggernaut Bishop Gorman, Elko started the season on a positive note.
After Friday’s 3-2 victory over Douglas, the Indians found the high side once more Saturday morning with a low-scoring, 1-0 shutout of Shadow Ridge.
The lone score of the contest was notched by senior Natu Meles, who assisted Sammy Aguirre’s goal in Friday’s win versus the Tigers.
Elko head coach Alonso Lujan was thrilled about the “clean sheet” posted by sophomore goalie Eric Azcue, who finished the shutout between the posts.
The Indians fell for the first time Saturday afternoon against Bishop Gorman, 4-0.
League Opener
When Elko makes its first kick of the Division 3A North season, the Indians will be at home — hosting North Tahoe at 5 p.m. Friday, at Adobe Middle School.
The Indians will close the home stand with a noon Saturday match versus Truckee.
