Elko boys golf looks to senior leadership

ELKO — The Elko High School golf team has not played in a varsity tournament for nearly two years.
That will all change Thursday morning, teeing off at 10 a.m. Thursday, at Spring Creek Golf Course.
During the 2019 season, Elko did not qualify for the Division 3A Nevada State Boys Golf Championships as a team but managed to send three-individual qualifiers to the big dance.
At state, then-senior Derek Peters locked down a 2nd-Team All-State selection and placed 12th overall — shooting an 81 and an 83 for a two-round total of 164 — on the Lakes Course, at Genoa Lakes Golf Club.
In his final season, Cade Chappell was just outside a 2nd-Team All-State nod and ranked 16th at state with a two-day score of 171, coming on rounds of 86 and 85.
Also then a senior, Christian Cooper began his 2019 state tourney with a round of 105 but shaved 15 strokes from his score in round two and closed with a card of 90 and a two-round tally of 195.
Of the Indians’ 2021 varsity roster, just two members remain from the 2019 campaign — now-seniors Kaden Konakis and Derek Elquist.
As a sophomore, Konakis nearly earned a trip to the 2019 state tournament — which took the top-six averages of the 3A North — finishing seventh in average scoring for the season at 90.3 strokes per round.
Ironically, Cooper actually kept Konakis out and earned the sixth and final bid to state with an average score of 90-even.
“Returning varsity players Kaden Konakis and Derek Elquist will be counted on to the lead the team,” said Elko coach Jeff Sarbacker.
One thing not in Elko’s favor with a group of young and/or inexperienced players is the fact that the Indians have had “zero practices.”
“We had tryouts on Monday and Tuesday and will have our meeting for the players that made the team today (Wednesday),” Sarbacker said.
While experience is at a premium, Sarbacker said one his team’s strengths is turnout.
“Strengths would be the sheer numbers that we had come out, almost 20. We had to — unfortunately — cut kids,” said Sarbacker. “So, there is some passion to golf and to improve in the short time we have.”
As for who will swing the links for Elko, on Thursday, in Spring Creek, Sarbacker said he determined his team by how they qualified/tried out on Monday and Tuesday.
Joining Konakis and Elquist will be fellow seniors Parker Chamberlin and Gage Thompson, accompanied by junior Andoni Fesenmaier and sophomore Scott Hutnyak.
Going forward — given just a six-week window — Sarbacker said that “chipping and putting practice will lower the scores the quickest” and added that the other nine players in the program, “the younger and less experienced players,” will work on the basics.
“Getting tournament experience will be fun and rewarding for the seniors and will be great experience for the younger and inexperienced players,” Sarbacker said.
Tee Time
The 2021 Division 3A North-East boys golf season — weather permitting — will tee off at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 15, at Spring Creek Golf Course.
Elko’s home tournament will take place on Wednesday, May 19, at Ruby Golf Course, serving as the season finale.