Elko boys golf looks to senior leadership

Ironically, Cooper actually kept Konakis out and earned the sixth and final bid to state with an average score of 90-even.

“Returning varsity players Kaden Konakis and Derek Elquist will be counted on to the lead the team,” said Elko coach Jeff Sarbacker.

One thing not in Elko’s favor with a group of young and/or inexperienced players is the fact that the Indians have had “zero practices.”

“We had tryouts on Monday and Tuesday and will have our meeting for the players that made the team today (Wednesday),” Sarbacker said.

While experience is at a premium, Sarbacker said one his team’s strengths is turnout.

“Strengths would be the sheer numbers that we had come out, almost 20. We had to — unfortunately — cut kids,” said Sarbacker. “So, there is some passion to golf and to improve in the short time we have.”

As for who will swing the links for Elko, on Thursday, in Spring Creek, Sarbacker said he determined his team by how they qualified/tried out on Monday and Tuesday.

Joining Konakis and Elquist will be fellow seniors Parker Chamberlin and Gage Thompson, accompanied by junior Andoni Fesenmaier and sophomore Scott Hutnyak.