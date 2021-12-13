Elko boys pounce on North Valleys

RENO — Through five games, no team has come within single digits of the Elko boys basketball team.

The Indians — on Saturday — completed a large-margin sweep of its first games against 3A North teams.

Following a 64-33 victory over Hug on Friday, Elko breezed to a 5-0 record on the season with a more-than-double victory over North Valleys — pouncing on the Panthers by a final score of 74-33.

Senior Michael Klekas poured in a game-high 23 points — scoring 10 in the third quarter — and buried three 3s.

Senior Isaiah Dahl scored all 12 of his points by way of four 3s — splashing two in the first quarter and two in the third — and senior Dawson Dumas scored 10 points, connecting on a pair of triples.

Senior Andoni Fesenmaier gave the Indians four players in double figures with 10 points of his own, and senior Kason Lesbo nearly made five Elko players in double digits — finishing with nine points and sticking two 3s.

Sophomore Luke Dahl scored seven points, and the offense was closed out with a three by junior Chris Amaya.

Up Next

The Indians (5-0) will return for a set of home games, facing South Tahoe (4-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Wooster (2-2) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.