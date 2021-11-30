Elko boys prepare for another run to state

ELKO — The Elko boys basketball team needs no motivation for the upcoming season.

Due to COVID-19 — which led to the cancelation of winter sports last year — the Indians have not stepped foot onto the hardwood for a high-school affiliated event for nearly two years.

The last time Elko competed in an NIAA-sanctioned ballgame, the Indians fell in the Division 3A state championship for the second-consecutive year — losing to the same team, on a shot from the same spot of the floor, the ball coming off the hands of the same-exact player.

Fallon’s Elijah Jackson lifted the Greenwave over the Indians with a walk-off three in overtime in both the 2019 and 2020 state championships.

The Indians were poised to make another run at the 2021 state title — which likely would have been their 10th-consecutive appearance in the state tourney — that was before Nevada joined Hawaii as the only states in the country to not play basketball last winter.

But, moving on and forward, Elko head coach Chris Klekas is excited “to just have a season, have people back in the gym and play competitive games against different teams again.”

The 2021-22 team — which tips off the season Thursday night — will look vastly different from the 2019-20 squad — returning just three varsity members from the team that reached the 3A state final.

However, the three players who returned are both experienced and talented.

Elk regains the services of reigning Division 3A North League MVP and senior Michael Klekas, who was a 1st-Team All-State selection in both his freshman and sophomore seasons — missing out on three straight 1st-Team All-State honors due to the pandemic.

As a sophomore, Klekas led the league in both scoring and rebounding at 24.4 points and 11.5 boards per contest through his 20 games of stats.

In those 20 contests, he went for a double-double 14 times — the only player in the 3A North who averaged a double-double.

In 20 games with stats, Klekas scored in double digits 19 times — the lone contest he did not was when he suffered a severely-sprained ankle in the second quarter on Jan. 31, 2020, at Sparks.

The Indians also welcome back senior wing Isaiah Dahl, who was a 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-State ballplayer during his sophomore season.

In 24 contest record to MaxPreps, Dahl scored in double digits 16 times.

For the season, Dahl averaged 12.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, two assists and a steal per game.

Elko also returns the services of senior guard Dawson Dumas, who will likely play the point.

During his sophomore year, Dumas approached a double-digit average at 9.8 points per contest — also averaging 2.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds.

He was the Indians’ best deep-ball shooter at 41% from three.

Of Elko’s 14-player roster for the upcoming season, the Indians will consist of eight seniors, four juniors and two sophomores.

Seniors

Along with Klekas, Dahl and Dumas — the 12th-grade class is also comprised of Trae Still, Andoni Fesenmaier, Kason Lesbo, Josh Adogla and Trapper Steilman.

Juniors

The 11th-grade players — who are all entering their first year of varsity ball — will include Anthony Atkins, Chris Amaya, Ayden Whiting (recovering from an ankle/foot injury) and Jared Tinkorang.

Sophomores

As with any successful program, cultivating the talent for years to come begins at the lower grades — through the freshman, junior varsity and varsity programs alike.

Coach Klekas and Elko will look to groom and grow the talents of sophomores Luis Rodriguez and Luke Dahl, who the Indians will have thrown into the varsity fire early.

Outlook

I think we have some good leadership and good experience with Michael, Isaiah and Dawson,” coach Klekas said. “We don’t have a lot of returners. We haven’t played in two years, but the whole state is that way — not just us.”

Improvements

“We have a lot of work to do, everyone is behind skill wise. It’s going to take us a few games. We have to teach them how to play again,” said coach Klekas. “The league will be tough again, and we have our work cut out.”

Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance Classic

The Indians will open the season at home, hosting the Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance Classic.

Elko will face Division 5A North program Reno at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at Centennial Gymnasium, closing out the tournament with a 7:30 p.m. Friday contest versus Utah Division 6A program Hunter (West Valley City) and a 5 p.m. Saturday tip against Twin Falls, Idaho.

GALLERY: Meet the 2021-22 Elko Boys Basketball Team

