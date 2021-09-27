Elko boys roll to blowout wins on road

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Indians cruised to a 5-0 victory in their season opener.

Versus Fernley

Against the Vaqueros, Elko did not pitch another shutout — allowing two goals — but the Indians still managed to pull off a five-goal win, the offense blowing up the scoreboard with seven balls into the net.

“Not even two minutes on the clock, Freddy (Cervantes) took the ball — dribbling through the right side and shooting on the top-right for the 1-0,” Lujan said.

Orozco cooked his second goal in as many days in the 19th minute for a 2-0 lead, followed immediately after by the second goal for Carlos on the road trip in the 20th minute.

Elko led 4-0 at the half after a rare goal from junior defender Miguel Abarca.

Carlos punched in his second goal of the game and the third of the weekend in the 65th minute, sophomore Leo Pulgar drilling the Indians’ sixth goal in the 78th.

The spree was capped in the 80th minute by Cervantes’ second goal of the game.

Fernley played a better second half, as Elko inserted virtually its entire bench to give players opportunities, but the Indians still outscored the Vaqueros 3-2 after the half and exploded for a 7-2 win.