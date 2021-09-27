Elko boys roll to blowout wins on road

FERNLEY — On its first road trip of league play, the Elko boys soccer team rolled to a 2-0 record in the Division 3A North-East with consecutive blowout wins.
The Indians scored 12 goals in the pair of road victories, beating Dayton 5-0 on Friday and following with a 7-2 win Saturday over Fernley.
Versus Dayton
Against the Dust Devils, Elko head coach Alonso Lujan said Dayton “showed a little speed in the top” and was “well organized in the middle.”
However, he noted the defense was their weakness.
Elko was unable to score until the 12th minute, when sophomore Nico Avila broke the drought and turned the momentum toward the Indians’ favor.
Just two minutes removed from their first goal, the Indians added their second — junior Langston Bonafide opening a 2-0 advantage.
The margin remained at two until halftime, but Elko broke off three more scores after the reset.
In the 45th minute, sophomore Orlando Ruiz cashed a shot for a 3-0 lead.
Elko went up by four on a kick from sophomore Marcos Carlos in the 69th minute, and the fifth goal from the fifth-different scorer was knocked home by senior OC Orozco in the 76th minute.
The Indians cruised to a 5-0 victory in their season opener.
Versus Fernley
Against the Vaqueros, Elko did not pitch another shutout — allowing two goals — but the Indians still managed to pull off a five-goal win, the offense blowing up the scoreboard with seven balls into the net.
“Not even two minutes on the clock, Freddy (Cervantes) took the ball — dribbling through the right side and shooting on the top-right for the 1-0,” Lujan said.
Orozco cooked his second goal in as many days in the 19th minute for a 2-0 lead, followed immediately after by the second goal for Carlos on the road trip in the 20th minute.
Elko led 4-0 at the half after a rare goal from junior defender Miguel Abarca.
Carlos punched in his second goal of the game and the third of the weekend in the 65th minute, sophomore Leo Pulgar drilling the Indians’ sixth goal in the 78th.
The spree was capped in the 80th minute by Cervantes’ second goal of the game.
Fernley played a better second half, as Elko inserted virtually its entire bench to give players opportunities, but the Indians still outscored the Vaqueros 3-2 after the half and exploded for a 7-2 win.