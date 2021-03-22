Elko boys soccer team remains unbeaten with 4-1 victory at Fallon

FALLON — With a 10-game slate, the Elko boys soccer team is three-fifths of the way home — improving to 6-0 on the season with a victory on the road.

On Saturday — playing in Fallon — the Indians opened a 4-0 advantage and cruised to a 4-1 win over the hosting Greenwave.

After playing most of the first half scoreless, Elko opened its scoring spree in the 32nd minute.

Elko coach Alonso Lujan said his team tried “several long balls and balls in the air” but turned the tide with a give-and-go.

Senior Jose Ventura sent the wall pass to junior Freddy Cervantes, who wound up beating the Fallon keeper in a one-on-one for a 1-0 lead.

In the second half, the combination worked wonders once again.

Ventura connected with Cervantes — this time in the middle — going through the center of the defense for a 2-0 advantage.

Lid job.

Elko took a 3-0 lead with Cervantes’ third score of the contest — earning his hat trick from an assist by freshman Marcos Carlos for a shot outside the 18-yard box — lining a ball to the lower-left side of the frame.

