Elko boys soccer team ‘young, really talented’

Freddy Cervantes — after already playing on varsity for two years — will be an attacking midfielder.

“He’s strong and tough, and has one of the hardest shots of anyone on the team,” Lujan said. “He can kick from long distance and has great control. It’s hard to get the ball from him.”

Depending on who Elko plays will dictate the role of Marquos Meza.

“He’s more physical, he can go through contact to score or pass,” Lujan said. “He’s like a bull. He can go right through three guys.”

Lujan also expects contributions offensively from sophomore Austin Weight, who can play in the midfield, at forward or on the wing.

Defensively, the returns of Miguel Abarca (center back) and junior sweeper Manuel Cortez may pay immediate dividends for denying opposing shots.

“Miguel played as a freshman. Given his talent and his position, he’ll probably play more minutes than anyone,” Lujan said.

Lujan will do something new with Spenser Jones, moving him to the right fullback on the defensive side of the ball.