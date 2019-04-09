ELKO – The Elko boys track and field team used Warrior Field as a place of familiarity and a surface on which to win their home meet.
On Saturday, the Indians cleaned house during the Elko Kiwanis Invitational – taking first place in the team standings with 149 points – Spring Creek finishing third with 103 points.
Independence ranked sixth with 21 points, Wells finished eighth with 10 points and West Wendover followed in ninth with nine points.
Individually, Elko won six events – senior Alex Klekas claiming the top spot twice.
He breezed to victories in vastly-different races, winning the 400 meters with a time of 52.9 seconds and blowing open a big lead for first in the 3200 meters with a two-mile time of 10:29.8.
Sophomore Brayden Barnhurst took first in the 100 meters with a time of 11.49 seconds and ranked third in the 200 meters in 24.91.
Junior Duncan Monroe tallied a victory with a personal record in the 800 meters, posting a half-mile race/run of 2:14.3.
Transitioning to a field event, junior Caleb Marma had a half of a foot to spare in the high jump – clearing the bar at 6-feet for the win.
Senior Joe Simpkins won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.9 seconds, finishing second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 44-seconds flat.
Elko senior Landon Dente crossed second in the 200 meters with a time of 24.72 seconds and tied Spring Creek sophomore Will Tournahu for third in the 100 meters – each closing in 11.53 seconds – the time for Tournahu marking a personal best.
Spring Creek junior Dallin Fisher place second in the 110 hurdles with a time of 20.4 seconds, finishing third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 48-flat.
West Wendover junior Cory Ratliff threw his way to second in the discus with a distance of 119-feet-9-1/2-inches.
Elko senior Luis Garcia placed third in the event with a mark of 114-feet-8-1/2-inches, his personal-record launch of 38-feet-11-3/4-inches in the shot put good enough for fourth.
In the triple jump, Spring Creek junior Brandon Bates led a Spartan-heavy field in the top-five – ranking second with a personal-record span of 35-feet-11-inches – junior teammate Brady Gackle also going for a PR in third place at 35-feet-even.
Senior Joseph Timmel rounded out the top-five with a 34-foot-2-1/2-inch distance.
Yates finished out the top-five of the 200 meters with a personal-record time of 25.43 seconds.
Freshman Gage Leavitt gave the Spartans a pair of third-place efforts in the 800 meters and the 100 meters, running a half-mile in 2:18.8 and closing the mile in 5:21.9.
Spring Creek sophomore Jess Marin went three-four, placing third in the 3200 meters with a time of 11:42.8 and crossing the line in fourth of the 1600 meters in 5:23.
Freshman teammate Van Williams followed in fourth during the 3200 meters in 11:55.4, sophomore teammate Harrison Walund capping the top-five of the two-mile in 12:01.6.
Elko sophomore Shawn Sessions took third in the 400 meters with a one-lap effort of 59.1 seconds, senior teammate Daniel Allen closing out the top-five in 1:01.1.
Junior Morris Gallagher posted a personal record for the Indians in the long jump, spanning 18-feet-3-inches for fourth place.
Wells junior Brent Battenfeld also used his legs for a fourth-place leap, clearing the bar at 5-feet-4-inches in the high jump.
With a personal record of 5:25.2 in the 1600 meters, Elko freshman Keian Lostra rounded out the top-five.
Relays
Elko’s 4x800-meter relay team finished the race with time to space, clocking in at 9:10.7 and opening a 19-second cushion over second-place Spring Creek.
The Indians had two teams in the 4x100 relay – one serving as the runner-up in 47.6 seconds and the other finishing fourth in 53.5.
Spring Creek placed second in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:27.2 and Elko ranked third in the 4x200 relay with a collective 1:48.
Girls
Elko took third place in the team standings with 151 points, and Spring Creek ranked fifth with 25 points – Wells taking eighth with seven and Carlin finishing ninth with three.
The Lady Indians finished with three individual champs.
Sophomore Hannah McIntosh took top honors in the long jump with a distance of 14-feet-10-3/4-inches, and she was the runner-up in the triple jump – spanning 30-feet-11-1/2-inches.
Elko sophomore Sydnee Rizo set a personal record on her way to the win in the 300-meter hurdles, crossing the finish line in 51 seconds.
Junior Olivia Smales handed the Lady Indians the victory in the 400 meters with a time of 1:04.9, Wells junior Vanessa Solis taking third in the event in 1:09.6.
In the middle-distance and distance portions of the meet, Elko sophomore Xandry De Arrieta ranked second in each of her runs.
She set a personal record of 2:45.7 in the 800 meters and finished the mile in 6:03.
Sophomore teammate Breanna Macias finished behind De Arrieta in the 800 meters with a time of 2:53 for third place.
In the sprints, the 100 meters and 200 meters were front-loaded with Elko athletes – sophomore Lillian MacNevin setting a personal record of 26.91 seconds for a runner-up finish in the 200 meters.
She also took fourth in the 100 meters with a time of 13.62 seconds, an event in which senior Phoebe Fagoaga finished in 13.27 seconds for second place.
Fagoaga ranked fifth in the 200 meters with a time of 27.4 seconds, finishing just behind the personal-record time of 27-flat set junior teammate Marrisa Valdez for fourth place.
Valdez moved to the field and took third place in the discus with a sail of 90-feet-2-inches.
Elko senior Mackie Griggs arched her way to second in the pole vault at a height of 6-feet-6-inches and placed third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 54 seconds.
Spring Creek sophomore Alexys Taylor tied Griggs’ vault of 6-feet-6-inches, accomplishing the height in more tries for a personal record for third place.
Spring Creek sophomore Chelsea Ackerman cleared the bar at 4-feet for third in the high jump and spanned 28-feet-10-inches in the triple jump for fifth place.
Elko sophomore Jenna Kidwell went for a fourth and fifth-place finish in the hurdles, closing the 100 hurdles in 20 seconds for fourth and closing out the top-five of the 300 hurdles in 59 seconds.
In the long jump, Macias set a personal-record distance of 12-feet-9-inches and rounded out the top-five.
Relays
The Lady Indians won each of the relays in which they fielded teams, finishing first in the 4x100 with a time of 52.6 seconds and winning the 4x200 relay in 1:57.1.
Up Next
Elko’s elite athletes will compete at 2 p.m. Friday during the Fernley Invitational, while Wells will host the Ward Coates Invitational – weather permitting – at 1 p.m. Friday, at Warrior Field – the lineup of Elko County teams including Wells, Spring Creek, Elko’s junior varsity, West Wendover, Jackpot and Independence.
