LAS VEGAS — Despite mid-pack finishes in the team standings, both the Elko boys and girls track and field teams had their moments during the Division 3A state meet.
Boys
The Indians ranked seventh in the team standings with 38 points, finishing one point behind sixth-place Fernley’s total of 39 points.
Elko’s bright spot came as the sun started to set Friday night, the Indians coming from behind to claim the state title in the 4x800 relay.
Senior Peter Neff, junior Duncan Monroe and seniors Andres Salas and Alex Klekas stormed to the top of the podium with a season-best time of 8:19.40.
When Klekas — Elko’s anchor runner — received the baton, he had ground to make up.
Starting his leg in approximately third place, he began the trek toward the front — trailing both Spring Creek and Moapa Valley.
As he approached the second-to-last turn of his final lap, high gear was engaged — looking like a slingshot as he passed competitors in the last 200 meters.
By the time he crossed the finish line, a comfortable margin of victory had been obtained for the Indians’ state title.
Individually, the best performance was tallied by the hops of junior Caleb Marma — who finished second in the high jump — clearing the bar at 6-feet-2-inches.
In the event, sophomore Ethan Hale successfully cleared 5-feet-10-inches for sixth place.
Klekas ranked third in the 1600 meters, posting a one-mile race of 4:35.04.
As the 3A North regional champion in the 400 meters, he crossed second among North runners and took fifth overall with a lap of 51.96 seconds.
Senior Joe Simpkins posted a time of 42.89 seconds for sixth place in the 300-meter hurdles.
In the two-mile jaunt, Salas closed with a time of 10:44.93 for seventh place.
Back to a field event, senior Luis Garcia also ranked seventh — posting a discus throw of 107-feet-9-inches.
Girls
The Lady Indians placed eighth in the team standings, finishing with one point less than the boys with 37.
Elko accounted for a lion’s share of its points in the relay events.
In the 4x200 relay, senior Phoebe Fagoaga, sophomore Lillian MacNevin and juniors Marrisa Valdez and Olivia Smales ran their ways to third with a collective time of 1:48.26.
Entering the 4x400 relay as the eighth-ranked team in the event, Valdez, junior Summer Nielsen, MacNevin and Smales did not buy into the hype.
The Lady Indians moved up four spots and finished in fourth place with a season-record time of 4:15.31.
Elko also placed fourth in the 4x100 relay with a time of 51.65 seconds for a season record; the team including Smales, MacNevin, Valdez and Fagoaga.
With a time of 10:49.64, sophomore Xandry De Arrieta, junior Karissa Fadenrecht, sophomore Breanna Macias and Nielsen crossed the finish line in sixth place of the 4x800 relay.
Individually, Elko’s best finish — as was the case with the boys — came on a leap.
Senior Madi Nelson cleared the bar at 4-feet-11-inches and placed second in the high jump.
Valdez, not just an asset with her legs, also did damage with her arm — unleashing a personal-record throw of 112-feet-5-inches for fourth place in the discus.
Sophomore Hannah McIntosh spanned 15-feet-3/4-inch for sixth place in the long jump.
MacNevin nearly clocked a sub-13 time in the 100 meters, finishing the race in 13.08 seconds for seventh place.
In the pole vault — the defending state runner-up at 9-feet-9-inches — junior Cassi Christensen no-heighted for eighth place.
Congratulations to the Elko boys for their state championship in the 4x800 relay, Caleb Marma and Madison Nelson on their runner-up performances in the boys and girls high jumps and to everyone who qualified for the most elite meet of the season.
