CALDWELL, Idaho – Running in a twilight of a different kind, the Elko cross country runners posted some impressive times.
Generally competing in the Nature’s Bakery Nevada Twilight Classic over the Labor Day weekend, Elko took part in the Caldwell (Idaho) Twilight for the first time.
Varsity boys
The Elko varsity boys rounded out the top-10 of a loaded meet with 236 points, finishing seven points from ninth and 10 points from eighth.
Senior Alex Klekas ranked higher than the team, besting all his Indian cohorts with a time of 16:37.89 for a ninth-place finish.
Junior Duncan Monroe ran well and finished 21st in 17:26.17.
Sophomore Sean Klekas took 51st place with a time of 18:08.03, and sophomore Jimmy Murphy ranked 77th in 18:50.84.
Senior Peter Neff finished in less than 19 minutes with a time of 18:58.91 for 82nd place.
Varsity girls
The Lady Indians finished one spot outside the top-10, taking 11th with 278 team points and 10 points behind 10th-place Kuna (268).
Sophomore Xandry De Arrieta has consistently shown to be Elko’s top runner, leading the girls with a time of 21:54.77 and placing 27th.
Sophomore Lulu Neff crossed second for the Lady Indians, ranking 46th in 23:04.8.
Junior Marissa Valdez made a sub-24 run of 23:57.24 for 62nd place.
JV girls
While the varsity girls were on the outside of the top-10, the Lady Indians rounded out the top-10 in the junior varsity division with 302 points.
Elko narrowly surpassed Vallivue’s total of 303 by a mere point.
Sophomore Karen Salazar finished with a time of 25:43.28 for 38th place.
Sophomore Alexis Castor crossed 98th in 29:07.11, and senior Mariela Avila rounded out the top-100 of the 165-runner field with a time of 29:11.06.
JV boys
For the junior varsity boys – a slim field for the Indians – Elko was led by sophomore Philip Neff.
He placed 53rd with a time of 21:41.27.
Elko will head north once again, competing Friday in the Tiger/Grizz meet at Freeman Park, in Idaho Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.