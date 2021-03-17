 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko boys XC takes first in Fernley — Hatch wins girls race, Dahl takes 3rd for boys
0 comments
alert top story

Elko boys XC takes first in Fernley — Hatch wins girls race, Dahl takes 3rd for boys

{{featured_button_text}}
Resse Hatch

Elko's Reese Hatch runs a downhill portion of the Elko cross country meet on March 9, 2021, above Adobe Middle School. On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, Hatch won the Fernley meet with a time of 24:42.

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

FERNLEY — Three meets into the cross country season, Elko junior Dahl ran for the first time of the year on Tuesday.

His impact was immediately felt — taking third individually — as the Indians beat out host Fernley for the team title.

Boys

The Indians scored 27 points and beat Fernley (38) by 11 points.

Dahl — who did not initially go out for the team as he was playing basketball — finished his first race of the season in third place with a time of 19:08.

Senior teammate Noah Hasse followed in fourth place with a time of 19:53.

Elko junior Gavin Nicola rounded out the top-10 with a time of 21:43, and sophomore teammate Joshua Maynard crossed next in 22:39 for 11th place.

Junior Keian Lostra posted the Indians’ fifth-best run in 13th place with a time of 23:09, and freshman Braylon Baggett ranked 17th in 24:39.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Elko’s top-seven was closed with a 23rd-place race by sophomore Daniel Robles in 27:18, and sophomore Owen Moore crossed the line in 27:25 for 24th place.

Girls

Elko’s girls took second place with 38 points and were well off the pace of Fernley’s first-place 20 points.

While the team title went to the Lady Vaqueros, the individual title went to a relative newcomer from Elko.

Freshman Reese Hatch crossed the finish line with room to spare — finishing first by 38 seconds — posting a time of 24:42, second place going to Fernley’s Myla Bott on a time of 25:20.

Elko freshman Tandi Ratliff finished just outside the top-10 in 11th place with a time of 27:58, and junior Kara Nicola went back-to-back in 28:04 for 12th.

Senior Briana Cortez closed out the top-15 in 29:56, and senior Sydnee Rizo finished off the top-20 with a time of 34:31.

The roster was capped with a 34:34 from sophomore Chantal Cruz.

Up Next

Elko will compete against Spring Creek at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at the Spring Creek Marina.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski makes up mind after threatening to leave Bucs, Tom Brady

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News