Elko boys XC takes first in Fernley — Hatch wins girls race, Dahl takes 3rd for boys

FERNLEY — Three meets into the cross country season, Elko junior Dahl ran for the first time of the year on Tuesday.

His impact was immediately felt — taking third individually — as the Indians beat out host Fernley for the team title.

Boys

The Indians scored 27 points and beat Fernley (38) by 11 points.

Dahl — who did not initially go out for the team as he was playing basketball — finished his first race of the season in third place with a time of 19:08.

Senior teammate Noah Hasse followed in fourth place with a time of 19:53.

Elko junior Gavin Nicola rounded out the top-10 with a time of 21:43, and sophomore teammate Joshua Maynard crossed next in 22:39 for 11th place.

Junior Keian Lostra posted the Indians’ fifth-best run in 13th place with a time of 23:09, and freshman Braylon Baggett ranked 17th in 24:39.

Elko’s top-seven was closed with a 23rd-place race by sophomore Daniel Robles in 27:18, and sophomore Owen Moore crossed the line in 27:25 for 24th place.

Girls