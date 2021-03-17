Elko boys XC takes first in Fernley — Hatch wins girls race, Dahl takes 3rd for boys

FERNLEY — Three meets into the cross country season, Elko junior Dahl ran for the first time of the year on Tuesday.
His impact was immediately felt — taking third individually — as the Indians beat out host Fernley for the team title.
Boys
The Indians scored 27 points and beat Fernley (38) by 11 points.
Dahl — who did not initially go out for the team as he was playing basketball — finished his first race of the season in third place with a time of 19:08.
Senior teammate Noah Hasse followed in fourth place with a time of 19:53.
Elko junior Gavin Nicola rounded out the top-10 with a time of 21:43, and sophomore teammate Joshua Maynard crossed next in 22:39 for 11th place.
Junior Keian Lostra posted the Indians’ fifth-best run in 13th place with a time of 23:09, and freshman Braylon Baggett ranked 17th in 24:39.
Elko’s top-seven was closed with a 23rd-place race by sophomore Daniel Robles in 27:18, and sophomore Owen Moore crossed the line in 27:25 for 24th place.
Girls
Elko’s girls took second place with 38 points and were well off the pace of Fernley’s first-place 20 points.
While the team title went to the Lady Vaqueros, the individual title went to a relative newcomer from Elko.
Freshman Reese Hatch crossed the finish line with room to spare — finishing first by 38 seconds — posting a time of 24:42, second place going to Fernley’s Myla Bott on a time of 25:20.
Elko freshman Tandi Ratliff finished just outside the top-10 in 11th place with a time of 27:58, and junior Kara Nicola went back-to-back in 28:04 for 12th.
Senior Briana Cortez closed out the top-15 in 29:56, and senior Sydnee Rizo finished off the top-20 with a time of 34:31.
The roster was capped with a 34:34 from sophomore Chantal Cruz.
Up Next
Elko will compete against Spring Creek at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at the Spring Creek Marina.